A viral TikTok tour of Walmart gave South Africans a glimpse of what the global retailer might bring to local markets

The creator’s walk through different aisles showcased the store’s convenience and one-stop appeal

The post sparked strong opinions about how Walmart’s launch could impact small businesses and shopping habits

South Africans shared mixed emotions after watching a TikTok tour of Walmart in America, with some excited about convenience and others concerned about its effect on local retailers.

Walmart’s arrival in South Africa promises shoppers more variety and competitive prices. Image: Gallo Images, Kevin Carter

Source: Getty Images

A TikTok user known as @blessm710 posted a video on 13 October 2025 that quickly drew South Africa’s attention. The clip features an American woman touring a Walmart store in the United States, filmed shortly after news broke that the global retail chain was coming to South Africa. She decided to show viewers what a typical Walmart looks like inside, walking through several aisles and exploring what the store offers. The video aimed to give South Africans a clearer picture of what to expect once the retail giant officially opens its doors locally.

The video, posted by TikTok user @blessm710, showcased a range of departments in the massive store. She began in the birthday section, searching for party supplies, before moving to the snack aisle, the décor section, and finally the auto care centre. Along the way, she spoke about how convenient Walmart can be for shoppers who prefer getting everything in one place instead of visiting multiple stores. Her point was that having Walmart in South Africa could make shopping simpler and save time, especially for people who don’t have easy access to transportation or large malls.

Walmart sparks mixed reactions

Within hours of being uploaded, the video gained widespread traction, amassing thousands of views and hundreds of comments as people rushed to share their opinions. Many South Africans flooded the comment section, debating whether Walmart’s presence would be beneficial or harmful to local retailers. Some praised the convenience factor, while others worried about its impact on small businesses. The clip continued to spread across social media, trending on TikTok’s “For You” page and sparking nationwide discussion about what Walmart’s arrival could mean for South Africa’s economy and shopping culture.

The reactions were sharply divided but full of passion. Some viewers saw Walmart’s entry as a sign of progress and global connection, saying it would give consumers more choice and affordability. Others felt it might overshadow home-grown businesses and make it harder for local stores to compete. Regardless of where people stood, the TikTok succeeded in igniting one of the biggest online debates of the week, a sign of how deeply South Africans care about supporting local industries while staying curious about global trends.

A TikTok screenshot showing the American woman walking through Walmart’s aisles filled with products. Image: @blessm710

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the video

Philly S said:

“Makro is like this. 😂😂"

CeeCee PYT commented:

“Nah, we need a Castco, honestly. 😅”

Sihle Mthembu wrote:

“Massmart is working on having Walmart with doors opening in December; first store opening at Fourways.”

Noma _N🇿🇦 said:

“Walmart is a brilliant idea. I actually wish they had brought their employees with them.”

Saieshnee commented:

“They did it up real nice though 😭.”

palesandox said:

“We don’t need another Makro, honestly.”

Boki the babe wrote:

“As long as they don’t sell sliced mayonnaise or canned chicken. 😭”

Unfiltered Commentator added:

“No re sharp ka yona. 😒”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 other Briefly News stories about Walmart

Walmart reported better-than-expected profits over the critical holiday-season quarter Tuesday, but offered a disappointing outlook as inflation weighs on consumers.

Walmart reported higher profits in 2024 behind solid gains at US stores as the retail giant pointed to increased purchases by wealthier shoppers and improving e-commerce sales.

Walmart narrowly lifted its full-year forecast in November 2023 following solid quarterly results as it continued to navigate a market challenged by elevated pricing.

Source: Briefly News