A South African man living in China compared iPhone prices abroad and revealed just how much more expensive they are back home

The viral TikTok sparked nationwide outrage and renewed discussions about inflated tech costs in South Africa

Many viewers shared the clip as proof of how unfairly local consumers are charged compared to global markets

South Africans were outraged after a viral video showed iPhones in China being sold for less than half the price charged in South Africa.

@collincebelihle25, a South African currently living in China, caused a stir online after posting a TikTok video on 11 October 2025 that exposed the massive price difference between iPhones sold in China and those sold in South Africa. In the video, Collin visited an official iStore in China to compare prices and demonstrate the shocking affordability. Using a simple currency conversion, he revealed that an iPhone 14, costing around 6550 RMB, equates to roughly R4,500; compared to the R13,500 price tag at home. His discovery left viewers fuming, with many claiming South Africans were being overcharged.

The video, posted by content creator @collincebelihle25, opened a wider conversation about import costs, exchange rates, and profit markups in the South African retail sector. Many social media users discussed how global pricing differences often reflect shipping fees and taxes, but still questioned why the gap was so vast. Some viewers thanked Collin for raising awareness, saying the post made them rethink buying tech products locally. Others expressed frustration, claiming it highlighted how consumer pricing in South Africa is becoming increasingly unfair.

Mzansi reacts to shocking price comparisons

Within three days, Collin’s video gained more than 59,000 likes and attracted over 1,700 comments from South Africans shocked by the comparison. The post spread rapidly across TikTok, WhatsApp, and X (formerly Twitter), sparking debates about the cost of living, retail inflation, and tech accessibility. Many users began sharing screenshots of other gadgets and appliances that are cheaper abroad, using Collin’s video as proof that South Africans might be paying far more than they should.

The general sentiment online was a mix of disbelief and frustration. While some defended local pricing due to import costs, most South Africans felt the difference was simply too wide to ignore. The viral video became another reminder of how social media can expose everyday issues that affect ordinary citizens; in this case, the high cost of keeping up with modern technology.

Mzansi reacted to the video

Flower said:

“Lol in SA iPhone 13 is 10k and in China ke 3k sana. 😭”

Zaan commented:

“If we can create a group and order, I want an iPhone 11. 😭😭😭”

Andile Madlakadla wrote:

“Yabona nje uma singahlangana ngama group sibe 20 per group bese sifaka 1k per person for flight return leyo R20k siphathise lowo muntu sonke ebuye nama fone ethu manje ke akuthenjwana. 😫”

Tarndee said:

“iPhone 14 R4500 but I paid R13500. 😭”

Thandekile Maseko commented:

“I’m going to China on the 24th; those prices better still be the same.”

ANA wrote:

“Sicela ube i-runner yethu please.”

Zee said:

“Our education system has failed us badly. 😭 ¥4000 ≠ R4000 guys. 💔”

Ntokozo Memela commented:

“Bahlali mina, I am going to China ngiyothengela abantu, angeke phela eSA bayasibulala.”

