The video from Nathi Mthethwa’s funeral showed mourners rushing to collect food and drinks, causing a social media stir

Many believed the chaotic behaviour reflected deep poverty and the growing struggle for survival among ordinary citizens

The viral moment sparked divided reactions online, with some calling it shameful and others saying it revealed the reality of hunger

South Africans reacted with a mix of disbelief and sadness after witnessing mourners scramble for food at a high-profile funeral.

A moment capturing former Minister Nathi Mthethwa, whose passing in Paris left many South Africans reflecting on his life and legacy. Image: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

A video posted by TikTok user @thobekakakhumalo on 12 October 2025 captured unexpected scenes from the funeral of former Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa, and it quickly became one of the most talked-about moments online. Within less than 12 hours, the clip drew over 7,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments, as South Africans reacted to the crowd seen rushing for food and drinks meant for guests. The chaotic footage showed mourners walking away with several food packs and multiple beverages each, leading to a heated debate online. The situation reportedly took place shortly after the formal proceedings ended, leaving viewers shocked by the lack of order and respect during what was meant to be a solemn occasion.

The video didn’t just highlight the chaos, but also sparked wider conversations about poverty and desperation in South Africa. Many viewers felt the incident reflected the harsh economic realities facing ordinary citizens, who struggle daily with food insecurity and rising costs. The behaviour at the funeral served as a reminder that hunger and hardship continue to shape social behaviour, even in spaces that are meant to be sacred or respectful. Observers noted that such incidents often occur at public gatherings where large numbers of people attend without sufficient catering control.

Nathi Mthethwa served as South Africa’s Minister of Police and later as Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture. Mthethwa, aged 58, was found dead on 30 September 2025 near the four-star Hyatt Regency Hotel in Paris, according to French officials. He had been reported missing by his wife the previous evening after she received a worrying message from him. Investigators revealed that Mthethwa had booked a room on the 22nd floor of the high-rise hotel, where a security window had been forced open. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, and French authorities opened an investigation as a duty magistrate was dispatched to the scene.

Debate over dignity and social conditions

The TikTok post went viral shortly after it was uploaded, spreading quickly across social media platforms. Within hours, it appeared on community pages and discussion threads where people debated whether the mourners’ actions were disrespectful or understandable. Some argued that the behaviour showed a decline in social values, while others believed it pointed to the severe poverty that continues to grip communities. The video became a trending topic overnight, drawing attention not only for its content but for what it symbolised about inequality in South Africa.

As discussions unfolded online, reactions were deeply divided. Some users expressed disappointment, saying funerals should remain spaces of respect and remembrance. Others sympathised, saying the incident revealed how hunger could strip away dignity when people felt they had no choice. Overall, the viral moment left South Africans reflecting on social pressures, inequality, and how easily moments of mourning could turn into scenes of desperation.

A screenshot of the viral TikTok video showing the commotion over food at the funeral. Image: @thobekakakhumalo

Source: TikTok

Here’s what South Africans had to say

Msenty Wodumo🇿🇦 said:

“Vele umuntu meshonile kuyaye kwenziwe into akade eyenza esaphila.”

Marlene’tjie commented:

“Imagine this — Born in ‘Klaarwater’ — translate to English — Finish Water — He is ‘finished’ and wants ashes strewn into ‘water’ at sea. 22 million flags over the coffin. Funeral 12 October + Airport 10 October (10 + 12 = 22) — married 12 years and buried on the 12th of the 10th month — falling from the 22nd floor. Birthday 23rd — funeral 12th = 25 (2025). Knew each other 17 years — buried 12th — 17 + 12 = 29 — the 29th is the day on which he checked into the hotel. These numbers — I am going to play these lotto numbers. No tears — I only see lots of happiness, jubilation, and supplying month-end groceries — everyone is benefiting from the French cuisine.”

Mayoyo wrote:

“Thathani konke nama crate. Vele naye ubengashiyi lutho.”

KindaJoy885 said:

“People are hungry, they don't even feel the pain of losing the man... they see an opportunity of eating.”

Mthofi commented:

“Poverty is killing ANC people, but their leaders are getting tenders of billions and they give them R350.”

CHAUKEs wrote:

“I don't blame them... I blame poverty.”

Nondumiso Mbambo said:

“Some are carrying five… I hate greed!”

Ngcamane commented:

“Bafundiswe iANC.”

Source: Briefly News