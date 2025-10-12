Mama Joy Chauke has opened up about her 2019 World Cup trip with the late former Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa, revealing that President Cyril Ramaphosa sent her.

Mthethwa was found dead in Paris, where he was serving as South Africa’s ambassador

Tributes continue to pour in for the former minister, remembered for his role in the 2010 FIFA World Cup and his efforts to promote grassroots sport across South Africa.

South African sports superfan Joy Chauke, affectionately known as Mama Joy, has opened up about her trip to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in France with the late former Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Chauke spoke on Sunday, 12 October 2025, as Mthethwa was set to be cremated in KwaZulu-Natal. The former minister passed away on 30 September in France, where he had been serving as South Africa’s ambassador.

Former Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa passed away in France where he was serving as South Africa's ambassador. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

He was found dead outside the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Paris after being reported missing the night before. Reports indicated that he had sent troubling messages to his wife before his disappearance. The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation by French police authorities.

Mthethwa’s tenure as Sports Minister

Mthethwa served as Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture from 2019 to 2023. He was also a member of the 2010 FIFA World Cup Local Organising Committee, which played a crucial role in delivering one of South Africa’s proudest moments on the global stage.

His tenure was marked by efforts to support grassroots sports development, promote cultural integration, and uphold human rights through the political boycotting of controversial international events.

Siya Kolisi and Rassie Erasmus of the Springboks with the late Nathi Mthethwa posing with the trophy during the South African national rugby team arrival media conference. Photo : Sydney Seshibedi

Source: Getty Images

Following news of his death, tributes poured in from across the country. Former SABC sports presenter Walter Mokoena described his passing as an “absolute shock,” while the Premier Soccer League announced that a minute of silence would be observed before all matches over the weekend.

Mama Joy on accompanying Mthethwa

During her interview with Newzroom Afrika, Chauke reflected on the time she accompanied Mthethwa to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France. She revealed that she was sent by President Cyril Ramaphosa to join the trip in support of Banyana Banyana.

“It was historic because it was the first time Banyana Banyana had qualified for the FIFA World Cup. Of all the sports ministers, Mthethwa supported and groomed me the most. Even when he became South Africa’s ambassador in France, I welcomed him at the airport because, remember, my husband is French,” Mama Joy said with laughter.

Mthethwa’s leadership helped elevate South Africa’s image in global sport. However, his time as minister also drew mixed reactions, particularly from football fans who felt he did not make a meaningful impact on the country’s sporting landscape.

Nathi Mthethwa's net worth

Briefly News previously reported that the late Nathi Mthethwa’s net worth stood at roughly R1.25 million (about $70,000 USD) at the time of his death.

His ambassadorial salary was around R1.5 million annually, with additional pensions from his ministerial roles ranging between R800,000 and R1 million per year.

