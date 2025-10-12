DIRCO Remembers Late Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa as a Global Icon

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has labelled the late Nathi Mthethwa as a global icon

The late South African Ambassador to France and Monaco's funeral is currently underway at the Dondotha Stadium in Kwambonambi, northern KwaZulu-Natal

Dirco stated that Ambassador Mthethwa served not only his country but also the international community

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has paid tribute to the late South African Ambassador to France and Monaco, Nathi Mthethwa, describing him as a global icon.

Mthethwa's funeral underway

The late South African Ambassador to France and Monaco's funeral is currently underway at the Dondotha Stadium in Kwambonambi, northern KwaZulu-Natal. He is honoured with a Special Official Funeral – Category 2.

DIRCO stated that Mthethwa served not only his country but also the international community. DIRCO Deputy Minister, Alvin Botes, praised Mthethwa, saying that his contribution and solidarity with the people of Cuba, Cuba, Western Sahara, and Palestine was applaudable.

He noted that the ambassador's life was always about the people, never about himself. Botes said that the late Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa had dedicated his life and times to being a public servant.

What happened to Mthethwa?

The former police minister, Nathi Mthethwa, was found dead outside the Regency Hotel in Paris, France. His wife, Phiisiwe, reported him missing after he failed to attend a cocktail party he had been invited to. She also received a worrying text from him in which he said that he wanted to take his own life. French authorities reported that Mthethwa fell from the 22nd floor of the building.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the late ambassador.

@waterglenvista said:

"So JGZ does not attend a funeral of his ex- Minister? How sad."

@MaleselaB2 said:

"They must stop the praise nonsense, this guy wanted to build R22m flag which was stupid."

@rogueeverybody said:

"This man was probably 'unalived' because he could of named names."

@DenisTlhabi said:

"He is a fraud and stole from covid."

@ThabangGif76812 said:

"the truth need to be told he was the most useless minister I have ever seen."

What you need to know about Nathi Mthethwa's death

