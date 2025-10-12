DIRCO Remembers Late Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa as a Global Icon
- The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has labelled the late Nathi Mthethwa as a global icon
- The late South African Ambassador to France and Monaco's funeral is currently underway at the Dondotha Stadium in Kwambonambi, northern KwaZulu-Natal
- Dirco stated that Ambassador Mthethwa served not only his country but also the international community
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has paid tribute to the late South African Ambassador to France and Monaco, Nathi Mthethwa, describing him as a global icon.
Mthethwa's funeral underway
The late South African Ambassador to France and Monaco's funeral is currently underway at the Dondotha Stadium in Kwambonambi, northern KwaZulu-Natal. He is honoured with a Special Official Funeral – Category 2.
DIRCO stated that Mthethwa served not only his country but also the international community. DIRCO Deputy Minister, Alvin Botes, praised Mthethwa, saying that his contribution and solidarity with the people of Cuba, Cuba, Western Sahara, and Palestine was applaudable.
He noted that the ambassador's life was always about the people, never about himself. Botes said that the late Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa had dedicated his life and times to being a public servant.
What happened to Mthethwa?
The former police minister, Nathi Mthethwa, was found dead outside the Regency Hotel in Paris, France. His wife, Phiisiwe, reported him missing after he failed to attend a cocktail party he had been invited to. She also received a worrying text from him in which he said that he wanted to take his own life. French authorities reported that Mthethwa fell from the 22nd floor of the building.
South Africans weigh in
Social media users shared their opinions regarding the late ambassador.
@waterglenvista said:
"So JGZ does not attend a funeral of his ex- Minister? How sad."
@MaleselaB2 said:
"They must stop the praise nonsense, this guy wanted to build R22m flag which was stupid."
@rogueeverybody said:
"This man was probably 'unalived' because he could of named names."
@DenisTlhabi said:
"He is a fraud and stole from covid."
@ThabangGif76812 said:
"the truth need to be told he was the most useless minister I have ever seen."
What you need to know about Nathi Mthethwa's death
- Mthethwa's wife opened up about the days leading up to his death as more details emerged about the booking he made at the Hyatt Hotel.
- A traditional healer saluted the family for fetching his spirit after he was found dead at the Hyatt Regency Hotel.
- The South African Police Service deployed a team to France to assist with the investigation of Mthethwa's death.
- French investigations revealed that Mthethwa's phone was not at the nearby park as initially reported by the French media.
- Mthethwa's body was cleared for repatriation on 7 October after the French authorities completed their autopsy.
- The body of the late Ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, has been retrieved by his family from the mortuary in Richards Bay. This comes after his body arrived on Friday, 10 October 2025, from France and spent the night at the mortuary.
