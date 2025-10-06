Woman’s Sister Unboxes iPhone From Hong Kong in TikTok Video
- A lady and her sibling posted a video opening the iPhone that she bought all the way from Hong Kong
- The South Africans had low expectations after buying the iPhone on a Hong Kong website
- Online users were eager to see exactly what the woman received after ordering a refurbished iPhone
A TikTok video of a woman opening her iPhone in Hong Kong went viral. The lady was not expecting to receive anything similar to what she ordered.
The video of the woman opening the iPhone with her sister received thousands of likes. Hundreds commented on the video as they discussed the lady's iPhone purchase.
In a TikTok video shared by@melanin.in.sa, a woman opened the packet she received after buying an iPhone from Hong Kong. First, the woman was impressed by the company's branding, seeing that it matched the website. She was immediately impressed at first glance of the iPhone. The woman's sister quickly warned her not to get too excited because they might switch it on and find that it was powered by Android. When they switched the phone on, it showed the Apple logo and opened the iPhone software that was set to Chinese. Both of the women in the video admitted that the iPhone looked convincing.
The lady's sister bought a refurbished iPhone from a shopping platform. The used iPhones are restored with original parts and resold at a lower price than brand-new phones.
South Africa curious about Hong Kong iPhone
Many people commented that the woman sounded almost disappointed that the iPhone turned out to be real. Online users commented on the video, curious about the iPhone purchase. Watch the video of the woman's iPhone below:
Bianca was ready for a good laugh:
"😂 Mxm ga I wanted to laugh myself into Monday afternoon 😩"
siyabonga could relate:
"Lol I was ready to laugh, I’m disappointed shem,"
Charlise was in stitches:
"Lmao, let her ask if the silent switch is the on button 🤣🤣😭"
💞Kazzy💞 ❌️ said:
"The duet ookayyyyeeee had me giggle as I said it too😂😂"
Jackson𖣂 wondered about the iPhone purchase:
"Imalini😭? looks legit."
LEBOGANG XVII
"I was surprised for a moment when she said, 'Is this the on button on the left side?'🥵🤞"
Maslie was amused:
"They sound disappointed it's legit, they were ready to laugh 🤭😅"
Being that woman 玛雅 shared her experience:
"The iPhones that are made for China have space for two sim cards. I have one."
