A cute TikTok video of children playing and recreating traditional practices became a viral hit

The kids were having playtime, and they depicted how the lobola negotiation process works

South Africans were gushing over how adorable the children were as they took part in the South African tradition

A group of children went viral after they role-played lobola. The kids were having fun as they accurately showed all the steps that are involved when a couple gets married traditionally.

The video of the children received more than 700,000 likes from online users. People were gushing over the adorable children's playtime.

In a TikTok video by @m.dpreez_18, children showed up to play lobola. First day showed the vula mlomo, when the man's family shows up at their in-laws' gate with gifts, hoping to convince them to open the gate and start the negotiations. The adorable children showed the little gifts they brought were the pre-lobola presents.

Next little kids made the group choose who his bride was between the three little girls who were covered in blankets, as they do in the traditional custom. That little boy acting as the groom had to pick the right blanket where the bride was. Next, the makoti brought her husband food and served him the traditional way.

South Africa amused by kids' lobola ceremony

The video of the children playing lobola was hilarious. People flooded the comments with endless jokes about the adorable kids.

olelo Mathabatha was impressed by the kids:

"Why are you all sleeping? Kids are getting married this side😂😂 this is cute bandla🥰"

Pakie commented:

"After 20 years, you can’t find ur soulmate because you are already married 😂😂"

HessieCharm wrote:

"These flowers 💐 go to the teachers who assisted in preparing all of this, it's top T👌"

Lerato M remarked:

"Imagine sending your child to crèche, then she comes back married 😹😭😭"

Naledi Mafini noted:

"Negotiations skills💯, isiko lethu withheld with dignity, choice of items used age appropriate. ♥️I love everything."

Ms TDee applauded the video production:

"I like how they used juice 🧃. Everything here is age-appropriate. Shoutout to the production team. "

Taylor.kimp was impressed by the kids' lobola:

"Gege you are teaching these kids knowledge to leave with eternally in life, keep up the great work ❤️👌"

IceeBlok was proud:

"As a proud Zulu man, I am glad we are teaching our kids about our culture or customs while they are still young ✌️"

