In a video shared on TikTok, a woman getting married went viral for the customs she included in her wedding. The video of the lady went viral as her husband demonstrated how much he wanted to marry her.

The video of the makoti seemingly trying to get away from her husband received thousands of likes. People commented on the video with endless jokes about the newlywed couple.

In a TikTok video by @nomakhosi_lulama, a woman was spotted running away from her wedding at full sprint. Not far behind her was her husband, who was chasing after, pursuing her for quite a distance before he caught her. The newly married lovebirds were playing their part in a traditional game for the bride and groom on their wedding day. In the traditional practice, the makoti runs away, and her in-laws are meant to catch her.

South Africa amused by bride

Online users were in stitches over the clip of the woman running away from her husband. Others who were confused soon realised that the bride and groom were simply having fun with a traditional custom. Peeps were amused by the stunning bride. Watch the video of the makoti running below:

Just Yas was full of questions about the running bride:

"I’m confused. Is this part of the ceremony, or was she really running away? Please educate me."

Momo explained the custom between the bride and groom:

"It's part of the ceremony, Makoti runs and the groom will chase her😂😂, it's just umdlalo."

MaMsani imagined she'd run well at her wedding:

"As a marathon runner, this won't end well for my in-laws 😂"

Awa✨ added:

"But uMakoti runs nje vele, oh I can't wait to run all the way home😭"

Eera was impressed by the couple and explained:

"It's part of usiko guys, very interesting 🥰"

LoverOfAllThingsGood commented on the practice:

"This game is very important, actually 😂🥰😁 to show the in-laws what you are capable of 😂"

Doh remarked:

"Only Zulu people will understand."

King Ultimate 👑 was amused by the running bride and joked:

"She was probably running away from the marriage... Then the ancestors said uyaphi? 😂"

