A woman shared an emotional video from 1 September 2025 showing her daughter's last moments with their beloved courier driver, Mfundo Vilakazi

The clip captured the special bond between the little girl and the courier guy as he played with her on the swing, carried her around the yard, and spent quality time with the family

South Africans were devastated to learn that Mfundo was killed on Friday in an attempted hijacking

A woman shared a video on TikTok showing the last moments they shared with their favourite courier guy before he was killed. Images: @gijanefit

A mother posted a video that has left South Africa heartbroken. Content creator @gijanefit, who helps women find confidence and inner happiness through her work, shared a clip on 2 October 2025 with the caption:

"This was 1st of September, the last time we saw him 😢, and so glad he saw my hair and stopped! @MFUNDO VILAKAZI, our favourite courier guy, was killed on Friday in an attempted hijacking. The police are investigating, so I'll leave it at that. We have had a close relationship with him for years 😢"

The video showed Mfundo arriving at their gate, with the child immediately recognising him and opening up excitedly. The little girl asked him to carry her, and he happily picked her up as the mother laughed in the background, clearly delighted to see their regular visitor. Mfundo walked into their yard like an old family member, completely at home. He spent time playing with the child on her swing, catching her and spinning her around as she giggled with pure joy. The bond between them was obvious, built over years of him delivering packages to their home and taking time to connect with the family each visit.

The mother explained that this particular visit happened because Mfundo spotted her pink hair and decided to stop by just to say hello and spend time with them. About a month later, tragedy struck when Mfundo lost his life during an attempted hijacking on Friday. The police are still investigating the case. The video serves as a precious final memory of a man who meant so much to this family and clearly brought joy to their lives every time he visited.

A woman shared a heart breaking clip on TikTok showing her favourite courier guy's last moments with her family. Images: @gijanefit

Mzansi mourns beloved courier driver

@maishibekekana wrote:

"This is so heartbreaking🥺 RIP Mfundo 💐"

@keverng.whitman🇿🇦 asked:

"How is your daughter doing after the bad news. How did you guys learn about his death? Courier Guy, you must bring your best to honour this guy ♥"

@jdipps87 shared:

"Children have this thing where they can sense beautiful souls. He was a beautiful soul. Eternal rest unto you, Mfundo. Did not know you but I can see you were an amazing person."

@thandig suggested:

"I hope you can take her to pay her last respect. She's going to need closure from losing her friend. She really felt loved by Mfundo 💔"

@user6039617867823 commented:

"People, I have just stumbled upon this content. Are you saying the guy is no more???🥺😭"

Hijacking crisis in South Africa

According to experts at CarTrack, hijacking remains one of the most threatening crimes in South Africa, with a 2.5% increase from the previous year. Stats SA found that 287,000 individuals experienced hijacking over the past five years, with approximately 65 vehicles hijacked daily across the country.

The South African Police Services reported that for the recent quarter, the Eastern Cape saw a 30% increase in hijackings and the Western Cape experienced a 17% rise. Criminals have developed new methods, including Facebook Marketplace scams where they pose as buyers, fake roadblocks with people dressed as police officers, and targeting ride-hailing drivers by requesting normal rides before attacking them.

Content creator @gijanefit's post about Mfundo Vilakazi shows the devastating human cost behind these statistics. He wasn't just another number in a crime report; he was someone's friend, a trusted face who brought happiness to a child's day, and a professional who took pride in his work and the relationships he built with customers.

The family's love for him was clear. His death has left a hole in their lives that statistics cannot measure.

