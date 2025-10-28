An Eastern Cape woman shared a video about how her Mercedes GLA 200 got invited to a matric dance entrance

A mother approached the woman at a shop, stating that they would pay her to help

Social media users praised the woman's kindness for refusing payment and helping the family

An Eastern Cape woman has warmed hearts after helping a young man make a grand entrance at his matric dance. TikToker Nita Gagu posted a video on 6 October 2025 about how her car got invited to a matric ball.

In the video, she explains that she was at PEP fetching something when a woman approached her the minute she opened her car door. The woman said she'd been waiting for her and wanted to speak to the owner of the car. She needed the car for her son's matric ball and really, really needed help. She even offered to pay. Nita said no, she didn't need to pay anything and would help.

Nita owns a Mercedes GLA 200 SUV, and the young man's mother approached her to help make a memorable entrance for her son's matric dance. Nita then showed clips from the big day. There's a scene of the young man putting a sticker on her number plate which read: Matrix 2025.

She filmed herself driving the family to the matric dance venue, showing the journey and excitement leading up to the event. There are shots of the young man having a small celebration at home with his date, his parents and siblings. This was a big deal for them because their son was about to start writing his last exams for his high school career. They wanted to use the Mercedes GLA SUV to make a grand entrance.

Compared to other matric dance entrances over the years, where people have been getting luxury supercars, a Mercedes looked like a classic choice.

Social media users react to the kind gesture

TikTok users flooded the comments section with praise for the woman's kind heart:

@MsKnowla gushed:

"You are aware that you are now a big sister and part of the family. Next stop is you getting invited to the graduation. May God continue to bless your good heart, kwande apho uthathe khona stranger. 🥺❤."

@otsile786 said:

"You are so kind 😄, but why didn't you take the money 😔?"

@phiwe_sibeko added:

"Ahhh man. Bless your heart."

@Advocate of Self Love commented:

"Aww, bantu 🥰🥰🥰 A realisation that what you have may be someone's dream/ aspiration."

@oZothile ka Mshengu shared:

"You're so sweet, God bless your soul. Love your spectacles 👌🏻."

@Kholeka Mnguni said:

"Wow, this is so precious 🥰.."

@Z.A.N.D.I🇿🇦 added:

"Aaaahhh, that was very thoughtful of you, sisi. May God bless you for your kind heart 🥰."

All about the Mercedes GLA 200

Nita Gagu shared the heartwarming story on her TikTok page @nitagagu. Her Mercedes GLA 200 made the perfect vehicle for the young man's matric dance entrance.

According to the Mercedes website, the Mercedes-Benz GLA is a sporty compact SUV that mixes city style with a hint of off-road attitude. The GLA is packed with features like a head-up display, a powerful sound system and smart navigation.

You also get wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. With options from petrol to hybrid and all-wheel drive, it’s a stylish, practical ride, perfect for turning heads at a matric dance without going over the top.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

