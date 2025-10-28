A woman who claims to be a South African Afrikaner refugee shared a video to share her gratitude

The woman explained that people don't need lots of money to qualify for the refugee programme

Social media users sent messages of support, with many asking questions about the application process

A woman claiming to be a South African Afrikaner refugee shared an emotional video about her new life in America. TikToker @edlin1344 posted the clip on 26 October 2025 with the caption:

"As an Afrikaner refugee, I have so much to be thankful for."

The woman starts by greeting everyone from Dallas, Texas, saying the cloudy weather is a nice break from the usual heat. She shows off a bag from Pep store, then gets into the main reason for the video. She's been getting messages from people back in South Africa who are stressed about applying for the refugee programme. They're worried because they're struggling financially and think they won't qualify.

She wants to clear that up straight away, stating that her family didn't arrive with heaps of cash either. There are plenty of job opportunities in the US if people are willing to work hard. She warns that no one should expect to live in luxury right away. They're living in a one-bedroom apartment and are perfectly happy. They actually chose the one-bedroom even though bigger places were available.

When people arrive, they get a place to stay and food, so there's support from the start. The woman then talks about all the support they've received since arriving. Other South African immigrants, Afghan neighbours, and locals have all been incredibly kind. There's a group of ladies who help every refugee family that arrives, whether someone needs kitchen stuff or just a hug. She promises that anyone who comes over can message her once they have an address, and she'll connect them with the right people.

She gets emotional talking about how tough it's been, but she mentions that the support makes a huge difference.

Netizens react to the alleged refugee

Social media users sent messages of support.

@pixiesa said:

"All the best 🥰."

@𝕃𝕚𝕗𝕖 𝕆𝕗 𝕄𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕪 🇿🇦 asked:

"Please tag her in the comments... I want to follow."

@Chris added:

"All the best to you and your family in the US.🇺🇸 🙏🏻."

@Jonathan Jess questioned:

"I literally signed up the day it came out, still haven't heard anything, am I doing something wrong?"

@Jason Herbst shared:

"How long does it take to get contacted? I filled out the Google form a few months ago and didn't receive a call yet."

All about the Afrikaner refugee programme

The video was shared by TikTok user @edlin1344, a nd the video left some people asking about he refugee programme.

According to the US Embassy, President Trump's Executive Order set up a refugee admissions programme for South Africans. To qualify, one must be a South African national, be of Afrikaner ethnicity or a member of a racial minority in South Africa, be able to explain an experience of persecution or fear of future persecution, be at least 18 years old and be living inside South Africa.

Two organisations handle the programme: the RSC Africa and Amerikaners. The process is completely free. Both organisations help gather information, conduct interviews, and arrange travel. Only the Department of Homeland Security makes final decisions on who qualifies. The Embassy also warns about scams. No one should pay anyone who claims they can speed things up.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More Afrikaner refugee stories

