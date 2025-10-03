“Waste of Money”: Internet Sees Afrikaner’s Biggest Adjustments Moving to the US

Denise Boucher, an Afrikaner woman living in the United States, shared the biggest adjustments she experienced after moving to the country

The adjustments were all seen in the kitchen, where she showed how the items she used were different to what was normally used in South Africa

Some local internet users felt that the adjustments were a complete waste of money and bad for the environment

An Afrikaner woman living in South Carolina, United States, showed her South African TikTok followers what Americans use and buy daily that she still needed to get used to. The items she showcased had many locals feeling as if it were a waste of money.

On 30 September, 2025, Denise Boucher took to her account to show how, instead of using regular silverware, glass cups and crockery, she had to resort to plasticware and paperware.

She told the online community:

"Don't waste your money on actual cutlery. Nobody uses it."

After showing her pack of plastic spoons, she showed her disposable plastic cups, multipurpose paper towels that replaced dishcloths and serviettes, aluminium baking trays, and paper plates. Finally, she showed her bottles of bottled water, which she said were especially needed during the hurricane season.

South Africans question Afrikaner's adjustments

A few local members of the online community headed to Denise's comment section with confusion after seeing how she had to replace her normal cutlery and crockery with plastic ones. One social media user also accused American citizens of 'killing the planet' and contributing to global warming.

A shocked @liesl5895 wrote under the post:

"That's why we have a global environmental crisis. Please buy responsibly."

@letitshine732 stated with a laugh:

"That's a waste of money."

@riajoubert16, who had the same thoughts, said to Denise:

"Don't waste money on bowls and plates. Buying paper plates and other stuff every time is a waste of money. I will still use all my glass crockery. I hate a paper plate."

While drinking tap water is generally safe, according to Rachel Noble, a distinguished maritime science professor at the University of North Carolina, @despinamaroulis wondered in the comment section:

"Do you have a water purifier in your kitchen? The tap water isn't drinkable. It's best to enjoy your bottled spring water."

@phoebenelfourie added under the post:

"You probably don't need a dishwasher. Interesting."

Denise replied to the TikTok user with a laugh:

"The dishwasher comes with the house, just like your stove! We use it during the week and on weekends when friends come to visit, then it's paper everything."

Watch the TikTok video below:

