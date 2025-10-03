“Ek Wil Huis Toe Gaan”: H-2A Farmer in America Ready To Return to South Africa

PG, a humorous Afrikaner H-2A farm worker in the United States, shared that he was ready to return to South Africa after someone mistook him for a refugee

In February, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order granting Afrikaners refugee status in America based on misinformation about a white genocide targeting Afrikaners

The young man's video amused South Africans when he humorously shared his plans for his return to South Africa

An Afrikaner farm worker with an H-2A visa shared that he was ready to return home. Images: @pg_boeta_human_.

Source: TikTok

When a TikTok user assumed that an Afrikaner farmer in America was in the country as a refugee after he shared how tired he was, the H-2A visa holder clarified what would happen as soon as he returned home.

PG, who hails from Upington in the Northern Cape and works in Kansas City, Missouri, took to his TikTok account on 15 August, 2025 to respond to the TikTok user. The person's assumption stems from President Donald Trump signing an executive order on 7 February, 2025, granting Afrikaners refugee status. The politician accused the South African government of committing a white genocide and seizing their land.

PG referred to Afrikaner singer Kurt Darren's popular song Loslappie in his caption, writing with a laugh:

"Ek wil huis toe gaan na Mama toe."

Kurt Darren is also known for his hit track 'Kaptein.' Image: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

He also humorously said in the clip that when he returns in December, the three things he will say are, 'Ek's op pat' (I'm on my way), 'bestel mah' (go ahead and order), and ''n nog 'n eenetjie, asseblief' (another one, please). Given PG's playful nature and previous video, he was presumably referring to an alcoholic beverage.

What is an H-2A visa?

As an H-2A visa holder, PG is allowed to apply for temporary agricultural jobs in the United States, such as working on farms or ranches. The application should not be confused with an H-2B visa, which provides temporary non-agricultural jobs to foreign national applicants. This includes sectors such as construction, landscaping, hospitality, and retail, to name a few.

Afrikaner farmer amuses South Africans

The young man's comments left many local social media users responding with laughter, while others awaited his return.

@marcey_d shared with a laugh:

"People don't understand the difference between an H-2A visa holder and a refugee."

@usergg257 said to PG:

"We will throw a 'welcome back' party for you."

Referring to what PG said in his post, @andries.rooi told him:

"You can order because you've got dollars."

@minengino, who seemed to be in the same position as the young man, remarked:

"December needs to come. I'm also missing South Africa."

@good_boy1047 added in the comments:

"Now you know what they mean when they say there's no better place than home. Anyway, you are welcome."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

