A local content creator danced to an old song by Leon Schuster, the day before the Springboks won the Rugby Championship

Dressed in green and gold, the Springbok fan mouthed the words to the song as he busted his moves

Several social media users gathered in the TikTok post's comment section with laughter, with one person sharing that they remembered the 1995 song

A happy Springbok fan entertained South Africans with his dance moves to one of Leon Schuster's iconic old songs. Images: @mr_saffa

Source: TikTok

Mr Saffa, a proud South African content creator, showed off his dancing skills in Springbok gear as he danced to Bang Johanna by comedian Leon Schuster. His funky moves left his TikTok post's comment section filled with laughter.

On 3 October, 2025, Mr Saffa took to his account on the app to upload a video of himself vibing to the song and told the online community:

"It's Bok Friday, and time to take that cup again."

Although his facial expression looked serious as he mouthed the words to the 1995 song, his dancing was the complete opposite.

On Saturday, 4 October, 2025, the Springboks secured the Rugby Championship title, placing South Africa ahead of Argentina, Australia, and New Zealand in the final standings.

The Springboks lifted their Rugby Championship trophy after winning Argentina. Image: Ryan Pierse

Source: Getty Images

Springbok fan's moves amuse the nation

Thousands of local members from the online community gathered in the comment section, roaring with laughter. While some wondered who Johanna was, others shared how much they enjoyed Mr Saffa's energy.

@tiripoproducts laughed and said under the post:

"If you were not South African, I would have asked if you were okay."

@melaningoddesse added under the post:

"I'm going to need this dance move included this December. Kamogelo Mphela, please see what you can do with a Mr Saffa dance move."

@deenicemo shared their opinion with the online community, writing:

"Our crazy Rainbow Nation. It's the government that's the one misplacing the colours."

@dirk_vd_westhuizen stated with a laugh:

"I'm not going to be able to wear my pants that look like that without practising those moves! That is next-level skills!"

@_missyb2 proudly wrote in the comments:

"I am blessed to be born in Amapiano Republic of South Africa because, wow, this country is a whole vibe on its own. A whole world on its own."

After hearing the track, @rampz03 noted:

"I remember that song. I was very young."

A happy @natt_kay told Mr Saffa:

"OMG, my late brother danced like this to reggae music. Thank you so much for this, it literally made my day."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

3 Other stories about Springbok fans

In another article, Briefly News reported that South Africans in the United Kingdom cheered for the Springboks in Twickenham and were nicknamed 'Twickersfontein' by fans.

reported that South Africans in the United Kingdom cheered for the Springboks in Twickenham and were nicknamed 'Twickersfontein' by fans. An elated Springbok fan stopped in the middle of traffic to get alcoholic beverages from a trailer and handed them out to motorists. The clip entertained social media users, who enjoyed the man's generosity.

After the Springboks' disappointing match against the Wallabies, a fan broke down in tears after the national rugby team lost 38-22 at Ellis Park Stadium.

Source: Briefly News