An Afrikaner man side-eyed White South Africans who fled to America after the US President offered them refugee status

The guy hopped on TikTok to share his concerns and received a lot of encouragement from the people of Mzansi

Social media users reminded the 49 Afrikaners who left everything that they were missing out on

South Africans discussed the decision made by the 49 Afrikaners who took Donald Trump’s offer and flew across the globe.

A gent worried about the 49 Afrikaners who left South Africa. Image: @drinkingwithchad

49 White South Africans left their homes to live in America after Elon and Trump spread rumours of a genocide in Mzansi.

Man worried about Afrikaners in America

An Afrikaner man shared a now-viral TikTok video of himself having a great time a couple of weeks ago. The chap was enjoying a chilled day, listening to South African music and some booze.

The gent paused his happy vibes to think about the 49 White South Africans who took American President Donald Trump’s offer to live in the US as refugees after spreading rumours of a White genocide in Mzansi.

The Afrikaner wondered how the group in America was doing after leaving all that they were familiar with behind:

“POV: Wondering how my 49 people are doing in the USA when I’m enjoying life in South Africa.”

Many people around the world, including Americans, have disputed Trump’s claims of the black-led government being racist in South Africa. The rumours started to fade after President Cyril Ramaphosa flew to Washington to address the issue with Trump last week.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi think of Afrikaners in America

Social media users shared their thoughts on the White South Africans who moved to America:

An Afrikaner flexed on White South Africans living abroad. Image: @drinkingwithchad

@September Rvsh was horrified:

“Imagine December in the USA, I’d cry.”

@Titinic 🇿🇦highlighted:

“The only country to unite all races peacefully, South Africa.”

@🇿🇦MOH@MM€D $H€!K🇩🇪 was sarcastic:

“People don't realise what these refugees have been through. Just to make it to the airport, they had to dodge bullets flying all over as they ran holding their children and luggage, jumping over potholes the size of swimming pools and all this while being chased by lions and tigers. It's sad really how life was in SA for them.”

@Ngwato wrote:

“Wait until they find out that even the KFC in the U.S. doesn't taste the same. I couldn't even finish one piece.”

@Phelelani predicted:

“A movie called ‘49 Men From SA’ is coming soon on Netflix.”

@Ncesh Dee 🇩🇪 🇿🇦 said:

“Trump is shaking after finding out those were not the real farmers.”

@Noxy commented:

“How are they going to survive Christmas without Choice Assorted?”

