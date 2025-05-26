South Africans were floored after one user used AI to turn President Cyril Ramaphosa into a mermaid

The video was funny and followed a now-viral TikTok trend that the people of Mzansi are excited about

Social media users were dusted and flocked to the comments to share their thoughts on the silly clip

South Africans have a lovely relationship with their president, from calling him by his nickname to making him a trend online.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is often aware of the conversations held about him on social media, and sometimes acknowledges them.

SA turns Ramaphosa into mermaid

This past weekend, a new TikTok trend took the world by storm. The AI-generated content excited many people to hop on and enjoy an animated transformation of themselves.

The tool turns one’s image into a motion picture morphing into a mermaid underwater. A South African youngster, Patrick Scott, floored many when he used President Cyril Ramaphosa’s image.

He transformed him into a sea creature that most people found funny. Mzansi is famous for entertaining themselves by exchanging light banter with their president.

The nation knows him as ‘Cupcake’ and often hypes him up when they see him in public. The president is normally cool with the silly content people put out online about him and acknowledges it during his speeches.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA floored by mermaid version of Ramaphosa

Social media users were dusted by the clip and shared their comments about the trend:

@Sbash remembered the Oval Office meeting:

“Then Trump will show this in their next meeting.”

@Wiehan Smit decided:

“Our country is a circus in disguise.”

@Nolo🦋🤍 shared:

“My grandmother would believe this.”

@@Bruno_mg01 wondered:

“What is wrong with this country?”

@Jerome JR Smit said:

“I’m in a lot of pain at the moment, but can't help laughing.”

@Tweety Pie was floored:

“South Africans, we are home alone, but you decide to get us into trouble by making Cupcake a mythical creature.”

@CHRONOS 🇬🇦 🇿🇦 asked:

“Who gave you the idea?”

@Patrick_Scott responded:

“My Ancestors.”

@Kayise laughed:

“No, this is wrong, do it again.”

@user2million decided:

“I'm telling my daughter this is Ariel the mermaid!”

@Sneziey pointed out:

“He became more handsome.”

@Jadestar | Attorney | 🇿🇦 worried about Donald Trump:

“Next thing we know, Trump uses this as more 'proof' against us.”

@Chanté wrote:

“You know what, thankfully, South Africa isn’t like other African countries.”

@Ca.Cilda♡☆ wondered:

“Does the president know about this?”

@Amber Echoes asked:

“So you didn’t see that guy who was sentenced to 5 years in prison?”

