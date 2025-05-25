A high school student wowed the internet when he rocked up dressed as one of his favourite teachers

The chap impressively channelled the classy mistress in feminine clothes that complemented his figure

Social media users were floored by how much he shut down the challenge and trended online

A young South African chap went viral after he uploaded a TikTok video of himself channelling his favourite teacher.

A high school boy rocked up in school dressed as his favourite teacher. Image: @iam_mpho6

Source: TikTok

The youngster confidently dazzled in feminine clothing and rocked up in school with a different look.

Student dresses like favourite teacher

A young high school boy wowed many people when he rocked up in school dressed up as his favourite teacher. Mpho Maluke has crossed dressed before and he keeps getting better.

The youngster pulled up in a colourful dress and a pair of heels that he walked in like a pro. He also added a touch of makeup to tie up his look.

Maluke channelled his favourite teacher and confidently owned his feminine look. His mates were wowed and glued their eyes on him as he dazzled them with his new look.

South Africans were floored by how much he was killing the challenge and compared him to gospel singer Dr Rebecca Malope. Social media users flocked to the comments to share their thoughts on Maluke’s new and temporary look.

The chap’s video went viral, reaching almost three million views with the caption:

“‘Dress up as your favourite teacher’. I had to show up and show off. I had so much fun at school.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA wowed by boy dressing up as favourite teacher

Social media users shared their thoughts about the video and commented:

Mzansi compared a high school boy to Dr Rebecca Malope. Image: @iam_mpho6

Source: TikTok

@Rethabile Leoto🥵🥵 said:

“He walks perfectly in those heels, but I look like a lost duck.”

@Lindiwe Mwelase. commented:

“The teacher is definitely Rebecca Malope.”

@Betse was amazed:

“How is he walking so comfortably in heels?”

@Bhut' Maningi pointed out:

“He's been waiting for this day his entire life.”

@Pemelo Badu applauded:

“Ma'am! That walk is very professional!”

@Maliba🇿🇦 wrote:

“Everything fit him so well as if he didn't borrow them.”

@Khonaa.a commented:

“He feels so alive.”

@Charlie pointed out:

“The way he stepped on the pedestrian path with those heels. No man, he's been waiting for this day.”

@A.lizwa👑 commented:

“Okay, but why are you walking in heels way better than some girls? The women out here are struggling, and you're just stepping in the name of love.”

@UppityAfrican_Ziwe explained:

“Heels were made for men in the 13th century. It was a sign of high status and wealth, that they had nothing to do but lounge around and be served. Lol, that's why it's so easy for men to walk in them - these shoes weren't made for us, we have to learn.”

