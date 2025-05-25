A young Asian model residing in Switzerland amazed many with her new look that she posted on TikTok

The woman’s braids almost broke the internet, but she unimpressed her mother, who gave her a massive side-eye

South Africans entered the chat and shared their thoughts on her bold hairstyle in a thread of comments

African people are very protective of their culture and are huge advocates for preserving it for the next generation.

SA reacted to an Asian lady getting goddess braids. Image: @tiffanyytrn

Source: Instagram

Braids have been one of the ways non-Black people appropriated African culture and continue to do so.

Asian woman reveals new look on TikTok

An Asian model residing in Switzerland, Tiffany Tran, wowed many with her new look. Tran showed off her new goddess braids in a now-viral TikTok video.

The young lady wanted to capture her Asian mother’s reaction on tape and unexpectedly showed up while she was packing her clothes away. The mom did not give a dramatic reaction; she simply gave her an unpleasant look while she continued with her chores.

South Africans and other people of colour complimented her look and showered her with lovely messages in the comments. Some people thought she was appropriating Black culture, while some pointed out that she has a Black father.

Tran’s video went viral after she posted it last month. The clip reached 2 million views and was shared over 2000 times.

The youngster captioned her now-viral post:

“POV: Your Asian mom reacts to my braids for the first time.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Asian lady goes viral for having braids

Social media users interacted with the model in a thread of comments on her now-viral post:

@Ms P👌🏾 said:

“As an African whose braids originated from, I say yes, gurl. You look amazing in them and let no Shekisha tell you otherwise.”

@Emihle Amakha commented:

“As South Africans, we wear Asian, Malaysian, Mongolian, Indian, Brazilian hair, etc. We couldn't care less about other races embracing our braids, keep it up, you look beautiful.”

@Moira Moira shared:

“Real Africans born and raised will never have an issue with any race wearing braids, our esteem is way bigger than such pettiness. You look gorgeous, gal.”

@Maya🇺🇬 explained:

“I’m Asian living in Africa. People here love seeing non-Black people getting braids! They’re super supportive and always full of hype. To be honest, they even find it weird that some people elsewhere make negative comments.”

@Justkatlee asked:

“Don’t we wear wigs? Why are we mad about her braids?”

@Chokolate 🍫commented:

“The fact that your mother isn’t jumping for joy says a lot about that not being a cultural hairstyle for you to wear; she’s the smart parent.”

@MissMuffet asked:

“Tell me three things you like about black people quickly, please.”

@Tiffany Tran responded:

“My man, my man, my man.”

@Dreuhhhhh wrote:

“People are mad. You look good.”

