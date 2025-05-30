A South African woman from Pietermaritzburg shared her horrific life lesson of dating a broke man from Facebook

The lady detailed the abusive relationship with an upcoming artist who planned to leave her the minute he became popular

Social media users listened attentively to the woman’s story and name-dropped the anonymous celebrity

A young South African lady warned Mzansi women not to date broke men after learning the hard way.

The youngster relived her past when she hopped on TikTok to share some of the horrific moments she had to put up with.

Lady shares bad experience with broke celebrity

A 27-year-old South African woman, Pamela, went viral after she uploaded a video on TikTok. In the clip, she detailed her horrific experience with a broke celebrity she started talking to on Facebook.

The pair started talking shortly after Pamela picked him up from the airport, and things started going sour after Pamela realised that the hustling artist was into drugs. The musician became aggressive and could not hide his jealousy towards the woman who had a car and a house.

The pair often had bad verbal and physical fights, but would eventually reconcile. Pamela knew her relationship with the artist was coming to an end when the guy brought girls to her house while she travelled to Johannesburg for her sister’s funeral.

The young lady broke up with him after a while and found out later that her ex-boyfriend planned to leave her as soon as his career took off. She also learned that he impregnated another woman.

South Africans believed that the anonymous musician was TNS, after trying to connect the dots. Pamela urged women to never date a man at his lowest:

“Do not hold a man down when he's broke because he will leave you when he's good! It was a major life lesson for me. I don't wish him well at all.”

Her video went viral with the caption:

“Story time of when I dated a celebrity before fame and did me dirty when he was on.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman dating broke celebrity

Social media users named-dropped the anonymous celebrity in the comments and discussed the topic further:

@Bayanda 🇿🇦 said:

“Where’s TNS now? Did he go back to being an upcoming artist again? Because the last time I heard of him was when he was featured by Busi in 2018’s ‘Banomoya’.”

@Dineo Caro confessed:

“Girl, I've built a celebrity, too. He was broke, and three weeks after he randomly broke up with me, his song became big. Mind you, I was injecting my money and supporting him, and the song was our love story.”

@Mekhinah highlighted:

“The builder doesn’t live in the house, my sister.”

@msibiphakedi commented:

“We were involved in a car accident the relationship was fresh. I took care of her for a whole nine years. The problem started when she got RAF, she did a 360 on me and slept with my friend, that's when I broke up with her so she could enjoy her money in peace.”

@Sipho Khoza said:

“If it’s TNS, I know him from Durban, and wow, that guy has so much pride.”

