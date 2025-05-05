Global site navigation

“We Need to Talk”: Woman Dumped by 21-Year-Old Boyfriend After Throwing Birthday Surprise
Family and Relationships

“We Need to Talk”: Woman Dumped by 21-Year-Old Boyfriend After Throwing Birthday Surprise

by  Chuma Nontsele 3 min read
  • A young South African lady planned a little birthday surprise for her 21-year-old boyfriend 
  • The young man was amused by the lovely setup and showed great appreciation for his woman’s efforts 
  • Social media users were warmed by the sweet moment until they learned that the gent broke up with his lady

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

A young woman from Johannesburg shared her story of being dumped by her boyfriend in real time.

Boyfriend dumps girl on his birthday
A Mzansi lady was dumped after throwing her man a birthday surprise. Image: @tiphonnia0
Source: TikTok

The youngster received the sour news right after throwing her guy a birthday surprise and posted the video online.

Woman gets dumped after throwing surprise 

A young South African lady, Tiphonnia, surprised her 21-year-old boyfriend with a cute gesture. She decorated her living room with balloons and thoughtful gifts.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

She tricked her man into coming over to her house by texting him:

“We need to talk.”

The chap wasted no time and hurried over to a place only to be met with a lovely birthday surprise. He seemed very grateful for the thoughtful gesture as he opened the gifts and hugged his lady.

Read also

“I had less than 5% chances of surviving”: Woman shares story of being in coma for over 6 weeks

Things turned sour after Tiphonnia posted the video online. The guy was not happy to see his clip go viral and wrote her a WhatsApp message:

"I have prolonged this conversation so long in fear of how it will hurt you, and I see it has gone very deep. I truly truly appreciate and I'm grateful for what you did for me, Tiffany I really do. I shouldn't have returned that phone call when you did and I'm sorry for this and I think you have seen it too. I don't think I am your person anymore.
“I think I spent the whole time apart erasing parts of you and I finally did, and when you came back, I just wished to restore them, and I failed. We have both grown to be different people, and honestly, you are not my puzzle anymore, and I'm sorry I dragged it this far. I just can't do a relationship, I'm sorry.”

Read also

"Please come fetch me": SA man flexes apartment in China, Mzansi shows love

Tiphonnia assured everyone who felt sorry for her in the comments section of the video:

“I'm the puzzle that doesn't fit. Trust me, I'm not going back.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to lady’s affection for boyfriend 

Social media users shared their thoughts about the video in the comments:

Lady dumped by boyfriend on his birthday
A young lady shared a breakup message from her ex-boyfriend online. Image: @tiphonnia0
Source: TikTok

@Mars# had no idea about the bad news:

“This is a forever core memory for him, my goodness, this was just beautiful.”

@Tiph& explained:

“He just broke up with me for posting this.”

@JG.Writes highlighted:

“When he paused, scared, he thought you found out about his cheating.”

@nene advised:

“Friend, go take your gifts, there’s no way.”

@November _Senpai was disappointed:

“Men don't deserve this treatment, bruh.”

@uYonela_esan o assured the hun:

“You're a real lover girl, and one day you'll find the right person for you. I’m so sorry, hey, you'll be okay.”

@Tumii as the woman for the go-ahead:

Read also

"Years of experience": Grandson gives gogo money on the sly, SA feels nostalgic

“Should we accompany you to go get your gifts back, sisi?”

3 Must-read relationship stories by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News (joined in 2024). Nontsele holds a Diploma in Journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and entertainment. Chuma has 3 years of experience as a journalist. You can reach her at chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Hot: