A young South African lady planned a little birthday surprise for her 21-year-old boyfriend

The young man was amused by the lovely setup and showed great appreciation for his woman’s efforts

Social media users were warmed by the sweet moment until they learned that the gent broke up with his lady

A young woman from Johannesburg shared her story of being dumped by her boyfriend in real time.

A Mzansi lady was dumped after throwing her man a birthday surprise. Image: @tiphonnia0

Source: TikTok

The youngster received the sour news right after throwing her guy a birthday surprise and posted the video online.

Woman gets dumped after throwing surprise

A young South African lady, Tiphonnia, surprised her 21-year-old boyfriend with a cute gesture. She decorated her living room with balloons and thoughtful gifts.

She tricked her man into coming over to her house by texting him:

“We need to talk.”

The chap wasted no time and hurried over to a place only to be met with a lovely birthday surprise. He seemed very grateful for the thoughtful gesture as he opened the gifts and hugged his lady.

Things turned sour after Tiphonnia posted the video online. The guy was not happy to see his clip go viral and wrote her a WhatsApp message:

"I have prolonged this conversation so long in fear of how it will hurt you, and I see it has gone very deep. I truly truly appreciate and I'm grateful for what you did for me, Tiffany I really do. I shouldn't have returned that phone call when you did and I'm sorry for this and I think you have seen it too. I don't think I am your person anymore.

“I think I spent the whole time apart erasing parts of you and I finally did, and when you came back, I just wished to restore them, and I failed. We have both grown to be different people, and honestly, you are not my puzzle anymore, and I'm sorry I dragged it this far. I just can't do a relationship, I'm sorry.”

Tiphonnia assured everyone who felt sorry for her in the comments section of the video:

“I'm the puzzle that doesn't fit. Trust me, I'm not going back.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA reacts to lady’s affection for boyfriend

Social media users shared their thoughts about the video in the comments:

A young lady shared a breakup message from her ex-boyfriend online. Image: @tiphonnia0

Source: TikTok

@Mars# had no idea about the bad news:

“This is a forever core memory for him, my goodness, this was just beautiful.”

@Tiph& explained:

“He just broke up with me for posting this.”

@JG.Writes highlighted:

“When he paused, scared, he thought you found out about his cheating.”

@nene advised:

“Friend, go take your gifts, there’s no way.”

@November _Senpai was disappointed:

“Men don't deserve this treatment, bruh.”

@uYonela_esan o assured the hun:

“You're a real lover girl, and one day you'll find the right person for you. I’m so sorry, hey, you'll be okay.”

@Tumii as the woman for the go-ahead:

“Should we accompany you to go get your gifts back, sisi?”

3 Must-read relationship stories by Briefly News

A lady on TikTok gave South African women major chest pains after she showed off her lovely pre-Valentine's Day gift.

Mzansi could not get enough of a cute young couple's reunion after being away from each other during the holidays.

One South African lady showed off her January-appropriate spoils from her man and went viral for her silly TikTok video.

Source: Briefly News