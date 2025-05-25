A video of a couple from Johannesburg went viral after a pregnant lady got physical with her baby daddy

The woman’s fast moves and strength amazed many people who shared the clip over 15,000 times

South Africans shared their thoughts on the lovers’ dynamic in a thread of almost 3,000 comments

One South African man’s evening turned into a nightmare after his pregnant lady got violent with him.

A pregnant couple got physical and floored SA.

Source: TikTok

A third party recorded the incident, and the woman posted the footage on TikTok, which went viral.

Pregnant lady gets physical with lover

A couple from Johannesburg went viral on TikTok after their video reached over a million views a week ago. Tumelo, the pregnant woman, expressed her rage at her baby daddy in the evening and highlighted:

“He ran for his life.”

The pair got physical with the lady overpowering the man, who tapped out and ran out of the house. South Africans were amazed by the woman’s strength as she managed to win the fight in her condition.

Her baby's father kept his hands to himself during the fight and stayed out to give his lady time to cool off. South Africans pointed out that the fight was nothing serious and recognised it as pregnancy rage.

In recent posts, the couple are in happy spirits and even did a funny photoshoot where the baby daddy wore a baby hump that matched Tumelo’s.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA wowed by woman’s pregnancy rage

Social media users shared their thoughts on the couple’s fight in a thread of comments:

@Your Liege 🙇‍♂️ explained:

“My mother used to vent out her pregnancy rage onto me, and for that reason, I will never live with a pregnant woman. I don't mind sending my future wife R100k per month as long as I'm not there.”

@The Boo was floored:

“Chasing after him killed me worse.”

@MaDlabazane laughed:

“I like her small jump at the end.”

@lungakalunika said:

“Now I know why my father ran away, my mother has been lying to me, he was chased away.”

@🌹💍 highlighted:

“Pregnant women fight, don't mess with them.”

@〽️INI 🦋〽️E 🧿 commented:

“I just don’t wanna know the reason, but I support you, my princess.”

@mbalidube887 wrote:

“This is me and my man, I always start fights for no reason.”

@Kabelo_d_desh realised:

“It was very mature for the man not to fight back.”

@Molebogeng pointed out:

“It’s how you wanted to run after him, but you just realised that you would not be able to catch him.”

