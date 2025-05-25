“He Ran for His Life”: SA Floored by Woman Taking Out Pregnancy Rage on Baby Daddy
- A video of a couple from Johannesburg went viral after a pregnant lady got physical with her baby daddy
- The woman’s fast moves and strength amazed many people who shared the clip over 15,000 times
- South Africans shared their thoughts on the lovers’ dynamic in a thread of almost 3,000 comments
One South African man’s evening turned into a nightmare after his pregnant lady got violent with him.
A third party recorded the incident, and the woman posted the footage on TikTok, which went viral.
Pregnant lady gets physical with lover
A couple from Johannesburg went viral on TikTok after their video reached over a million views a week ago. Tumelo, the pregnant woman, expressed her rage at her baby daddy in the evening and highlighted:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
“He ran for his life.”
The pair got physical with the lady overpowering the man, who tapped out and ran out of the house. South Africans were amazed by the woman’s strength as she managed to win the fight in her condition.
Her baby's father kept his hands to himself during the fight and stayed out to give his lady time to cool off. South Africans pointed out that the fight was nothing serious and recognised it as pregnancy rage.
In recent posts, the couple are in happy spirits and even did a funny photoshoot where the baby daddy wore a baby hump that matched Tumelo’s.
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA wowed by woman’s pregnancy rage
Social media users shared their thoughts on the couple’s fight in a thread of comments:
@Your Liege 🙇♂️ explained:
“My mother used to vent out her pregnancy rage onto me, and for that reason, I will never live with a pregnant woman. I don't mind sending my future wife R100k per month as long as I'm not there.”
@The Boo was floored:
“Chasing after him killed me worse.”
@MaDlabazane laughed:
“I like her small jump at the end.”
@lungakalunika said:
“Now I know why my father ran away, my mother has been lying to me, he was chased away.”
@🌹💍 highlighted:
“Pregnant women fight, don't mess with them.”
@〽️INI 🦋〽️E 🧿 commented:
“I just don’t wanna know the reason, but I support you, my princess.”
@mbalidube887 wrote:
“This is me and my man, I always start fights for no reason.”
@Kabelo_d_desh realised:
“It was very mature for the man not to fight back.”
@Molebogeng pointed out:
“It’s how you wanted to run after him, but you just realised that you would not be able to catch him.”
3 More relationship stories by Briefly News
- A young South African lady’s love story ended in tears as her man dumped her for being too masculine in the relationship.
- A South African lady went viral after getting dumped by her boyfriend whom she threw a surprise on his birthday.
- The people of Mzansi could not get enough of a cute young South African couple's reunion after being away from each other during the holidays.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News (joined in 2024). Nontsele holds a Diploma in Journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and entertainment. Chuma has 3 years of experience as a journalist. You can reach her at chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za