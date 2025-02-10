Cupcake has been trending since his impressive SONA speech on Thursday, addressing important topics

The South African president made Mzansi laugh once again at a chilled golfing trip with his pals over the weekend

Social media users could not get over the goofy leader and shared their thoughts in a thread of 1.5K comments

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Head of Digital Communications, Athi Geleba kept her clients name at the tip of everyone’s tongue.

President Cyril Ramaphosa showed off his goofy side and bragged about his hot body. Image: @PHILL MAGAKOE

Source: Getty Images

Geleba made sure that Mzansi stayed entertained even after the good impression Mr President made on Thursday evening at the SONA.

Mzansi gagged by President Cyril Ramaphosa bragging about hot body

Over the weekend, President Cyril Ramaphosa enjoyed a fun golf game with his pals. The president’s head of communications, Athi Geleba made sure South Africans stayed entertained by posting goofy and hilarious videos of Ramaphosa.

In a recent and now-viral clip, Mr President bragged about his body, telling one of his mates:

“They wanted me to wear shorts but I’ve got really nice legs.”

The president’s confession made his pals cackle and his laughter was contagious enough to make the 944.6K viewers laugh too. More videos were posted throughout the day that made Mzansi camp on Geleba’s page for more goofy moments with the president.

Mzansi reacts to President Cyril Ramaphosa bragging about hot body

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

Ramaphosa enjoyed a fun day in the sun with mates and entertained SA with his goofy side. Image: @RODGER BOSCH

Source: Getty Images

@Jess said:

“Eish, there’s just something about cupcake that makes it difficult to dislike him.”

@Vuyelwa Vee Maga wrote:

“Cupcake is like that one baby daddy who doesn't support the baby but he loves him.”

@estalhamF said:

“The laugh sounds like a mansion and a G63.”

@Mzwakhe Ngwenya shared:

“Okay, I’m sorry I don’t think I still hate Ramaphosa, he’s so funny.”

@Thembelihle Mnguni ™ commented:

“I hate how cute he is.”

@frank decided:

“Cupcake is so cute.”

