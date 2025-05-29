South Africans refused to stay calm after seeing an African lady on TikTok and trolled her after she shared hilarious information

The woman stated that her hairstyle was compared to that of American President Donald Trump’s

The people of Mzansi agreed with the statement and roasted her more in the comments section of the viral post

South Africans had a good time in the comments section of one Mzansi lady after being compared to Donald Trump.

Mzansi roasted a woman who had the same hairstyle as Donald Trump. Image: @valeriemasingi

Source: TikTok

The woman’s funny hairstyle reminded many of the American President and welcomed silly jokes.

SA woman’s hairstyle compared to Trump’s

South Africans enjoyed a good laugh on Sunday after a young woman shared funny information online. Valerie Masingi said that a person compared her hairstyle to Donald Trump’s.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Social media users agreed with the anonymous person and praised his noble analysis. Some people thought the hair was way more ridiculous and likened her look to Boris Johnson.

Masingi had a pixie cut, one of her signature looks, but she had not revamped it. It now looks a bit flat, and she combed a portion of the hair to the front as though she were wearing a cap.

The look resembled the American President’s look, as he too combs a bit of his hair to the front. The youngster was a great sport and laughed at all of the silly jokes people told in the comments.

Her TikTok clip went viral, making over 250,000 people laugh. She created a conversation of over 1.5K comments after online users reshared her post 8,062 times.

In the caption of her post, Masingi came clean and explained that she was the one who made up the statement:

“Nobody said it, actually.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA floored by woman’s Trump-like hairstyle

Social media users could not keep themselves together while they laughed at the youngster’s silly hairstyle:

A Mzansi lady exchanged light banter with SA after noticing that her hairstyle resembled that of Donald Trump's. Image: @valeriemasingi

Source: TikTok

@Sassy commented:

“Yep, the person didn’t lie.”

@Mbalenhle Rikhotso decided:

“Terrible things are happening in South Africa.”

@lerato_emm wondered:

“Sisi, why did you then tell the rest of us?”

@It’sSimphiweBro🌻🥥🤎 asked:

“I think you look like Dennis the Menace, do you know him?”

@Lephaki The Realtor made a calculated request:

“Please dye it white, I want to see something.”

@💓✨suggested:

“No way! Now you must add the hands when you talk.”

@Candy Lux wrote:

“Boris Johnson for real.”

@Laughs and giggles said:

“If it makes any difference, yours looks better than Donald Trump.”

@cyma_doma laughed:

“It’s true. Donald Trump was found shaking, and he reposted.”

@Botshe Sebsss🩵. commented:

“Serving white house realness.”

3 More stories related to Donald Trump by Briefly News

Source: Briefly News