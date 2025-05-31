SA Disappointed in Government for Lack of Urgency Towards Ongoing GBV Issue

South Africans spoke out about the gender-based violence issue in the country after yet another incident

A woman on TikTok was disappointed with how the government has handled the numerous cases and called out the President

Social media users shared their thoughts about the problem in a thread of 457 comments

A South African woman hopped on TikTok to express her frustrations with the ongoing gender-based violence crisis.

Last week it was reported that a young lady was killed by her date and the country was devastated.

SA calls out government regarding GBV

A young South African lady, Robyn Galloway, from Johannesburg, expressed her frustrations with the ongoing gender-based violence in the country. She did not appreciate the government’s lack of involvement.

The people of Mzansi shared the same sentiments and called out President Cyril Ramaphosa for swiftly dealing with the rumours of White genocide in the country, but is less active in efforts to fight GBV.

Galloway said:

“Women and children are dying in this country; that is genocide, but nobody wants to talk about that.”

South Africans are frustrated that a fake White genocide has received more attention than mass killings of women and children. The people of Mzansi have expressed their fear and anger towards those in power.

Galloway captioned her now-viral clip:

“This country really is the joke we think it is.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi frustrated by government regarding GBV crisis

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

@Mihlali Mjokovana wrote:

“This is real because our president flew to America to clear a non-existing problem but cannot take action when it comes to GBV.”

@el ✰ sighed:

“It literally feels like we’re screaming on mute.”

@Layne explained:

“It’s ignored because talking about it and addressing it centers women. And a misogynistic and patriarchal South Africa hates to center women.”

@Palesa pointed out:

“The police are the perpetrators themselves, I’m sick!”

@♌️ explained:

“There’s actually a serial killer on the run. One lady from Wits died going on a date and her body was dumped in a black plastic bag and another lady followed died the same way. Justice in SA will forever remain a joke, I'm afraid.”

@Nom_Fam commented:

“The police don't even have suspects in jail.”

@🍒 said:

“I’ve been saying this, criminals are not afraid, because our justice system is a joke.”

@thu🪩(Taylor’s Version) shared:

“Every day I open Instagram and then there’s a woman dying. I’m so tired.”

@$hAwty highlighted:

“It’s not something that’s taken seriously because it’s mostly a women-and-children-based issue and a lot of men see women as disposable and the sad truth is that they will never see us as a worthy matter to focus on, it’s been like this forever so it will never stop.”

