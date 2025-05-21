American Lady Opposes Afrikaners Settling in the US While Owning 96% of Land

An American woman opposed the idea of white South Africans settling in the US as refugees

She explained on her TikTok that the minority in Mzansi is not oppressed, as they own most of the land in the country

South Africans communicated with her in the comments section of her now-viral TikTok post

Americans have shared their thoughts and concerns about Afrikaners settling in their country.

An American woman shared her frustrations with Afrikaners settling in the US. Image: @ilovechipotle1301

One lady opposed the idea and explained to her TikTok audience the misinformation spread by American President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

US lady opposes Afrikaners settling in America

A young American lady, Emily Shane, shared her thoughts on President Donald Trump’s offer to white South Africans. Trump extended an invitation to all Dutch descendants from Mzansi to flee to the United States.

The American president and Elon Musk accused the South African black-led government of oppressing the white minority. The US woman who’s passionate about politics unpacked the truth behind the operation and said:

“It’s white supremacist BS all over again.”

Shane highlighted in her video that claims of genocide in South Africa are false and that Elon Musk has been spreading the news. She was also amazed that black people only owned 4% of the land, while they make up most of the country’s population:

“The population in South Africa is 90% black, but black people in South Africa only own 4% of the privately owned land in the entire country. Somehow, Trump is convinced that these 59 white South African refugees deserve to be housed and fed on the taxpayer dollar in the United States because they are being discriminated against in their home country.”

Shane expressed her frustrations and captioned her now-viral post:

“I’m so tired of this country right now.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA responds to claims of a white genocide

Social media users shared their thoughts about Shane’s discussion in a thread of comments:

@hey looked on the brighter side:

“Well, at least he's unintentionally decolonising South Africa, a win is a win.”

@Precious Gadisi pointed out:

“And for the record, Elon's dad still lives in South Africa.”

@Angie Ferguson318 commented:

“I am old enough to remember when South Africa was ruled by a white upper class and they threw people like Nelson Mandela in jail.”

@Life of Adian 👑 stated:

“As a South African, we just want equality, though.”

@Mountain Man said:

“They not only own land, they are the most employed, have the best standards of living, and are the least affected by crime. These are the people scared of being equal to the black man.”

@Black molasses🦋warned Americans:

“I'm telling rn as a South African, in 30 years they are going to say they built the American economy and you are nothing without them.”

@Bokka shared:

“I’m glad that American people are starting to see the truth.”

@TikFlock explained:

“The colonisers don’t want change that will benefit the black people in South Africa, which is white privilege. Colonisers get to be refugees when they no longer want to live in the country they colonised, but legal residents in the USA are getting threatened with deportation and thousands of migrant children are in cages.”

@IXJUICYLEGSD said:

“Please pray for South Africa. Terrible things are happening in South Africa.”

