SA Furious at Afrikaner Lady Threatening Woman in Her Own Home, Peeps Call for EFF to Take Action
- South Africans were outraged by an Afrikaner woman who trespassed and threatened a young lady in her home yesterday
- She made racist comments and urged the Mzansi youngster to move out of the house and away from Afrikaans land
- Social media users expressed themselves in a thread of over 3,000 comments after a video of the woman went viral on TikTok
Liz Seipatli, a young South African woman, was disrespected by an Afrikaner lady who happened to be her neighbour.
The Afrikaans woman first created an argument over Seipatli’s pet and then decided that she was not welcome in the community.
Afrikaner makes death threats
A young South African lady, Liz Seipatli, filmed her sour interaction with her Afrikaner neighbour, who went off on her about her dog. The Afrikaner trespassed and scolded Seipatli regarding the ‘poor’ condition of her pet and threatened to call the SPCA if the issue was not resolved by her next visit.
Seipatli was reminded that the property she was living on belonged to the Afrikaans and insisted that she was only able to afford the house because of ungodly things:
“You think you can run this land with your p**sy?”
The woman went on to talk about how Julius Malema’s mother, Elizabeth who lived down the street, stole trillions in Zimbabwe and expressed her hatred for the family and black people:
“Do you know what’s going to happen to Elizabeth? I am going to personally kill her for every child that has been killed by whatever you can call them who run our police stations in this country. And you, I will personally kill.”
Seipatli tagged SAPS, EFF and the SPCA on her clip that went viral on TikTok. She remained calm during the incident and recorded the woman’s behaviour through a cracked window.
The youngster informed South Africans that she was working on opening a case against her neighbour.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi outraged by racist Afrikaner
South Africans called on the EFF to deal with the racist Afrikaner after watching the now-viral TikTok video:
@uncleMlu pointed out:
“This is the real South Africa. The actual state of heart will always show up one way or another. A lot is yet to come.”
@Nzwaki Geleba wrote:
“Incitement, defamation, racism, trespassing, and what else is on the charge sheet, please? Is she in jail?
@Kgabo commented:
“No, guys I don’t think she's okay upstairs.”
@neo❤️ pressed:
“Death threats? Can you please lay charges?”
@Coena Louw said:
“I apologise on her behalf. This is extremely sad to see. I am speechless. We will never be able to build the nation together with these types of discussions and accusations.”
@user2485638990608 shared:
“This is not right - I'm sorry! As a white person, this is wrong and please know we are not all like this. I'm against this behaviour.”
@miss__kaymo YOUTUBER said:
“Malema needs to see this, the projection?”
Source: Briefly News
