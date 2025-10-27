A local mother shared a video where she surprised her son, in his final year of school, with an exam care package

The box of goodies included energy drinks and packets of sweets to help the boy as he hit the books

Internet users gathered in the post's comment section to wish the boy well and share how they also wanted to spoil their loved ones

A mother spoiled her son with an exam care package. Images: @nqomumbokaveyane

Source: TikTok

A South African mother warmed the internet's hearts when she surprised her son, a matriculant learner, with a care package filled with edible goodies for his examinations.

On 21 October, 2025, Nqoh Mkhize Mkhwanazi uploaded a video on TikTok showing her son, in his school uniform, entering their home and seeing the package on the table. Although the contents were partially visible in the clip, it appeared that the mother had gifted her son energy drinks and sweets.

Nqoh wrote in her post's caption:

"Good luck, son. May God the Father be with you on this last journey."

The final stretch of one's schooling career can often be a stressful time and take a toll on learners' well-being. While a care package may not directly help the learner absorb all the necessary information for their exams, it definitely shows that their loved ones support them.

South Africans love the exam care package

Hundreds of social media users gathered in the comment section to applaud the supportive mother. Some internet users wished they could do the same for their children but can't due to financial constraints. Others wished the young man well for his final examinations, which would have him waving his high school days goodbye.

People online loved what the mother had done for her son. Image: Artem Podrez / Pexels

Source: UGC

@southafrica1sa, who loved the clip, stated:

"The way sons make their mothers feel so loved. They deserve it."

@user745496231842 commented with a laugh:

"My Grade 7 daughter is asking me if she can get it. Parents, please advise."

@portiamasia also had a chuckle and said:

"I did this for my daughter last year, but she finished everything in one day."

@zipho395 added under the post:

"Well done, Parent. Son, you are determined to succeed.

@conza2005 shared with the public:

"I'm going to surprise my son in December. I bought him a tablet Tab 10. Since the first term, he has been obtaining certificates as a top learner in Grade 1. I want to motivate him more."

A prayerful @ms_phem wrote in the comment section:

"All the best for our children. May God continue to cover them in Jesus' name."

Watch the TikTok video on Nqoh's account below:

