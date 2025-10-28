South African reality TV star Tshego Manche recently opened up about her marriage

The former Mommy Club cast member shared how her union has empowered her

A video of her spilling the beans was shared on social media, and it quickly went viral

South African popular reality TV star Tshego Manche recently made headlines on social media after opening up about her marriage.

On Tuesday, 28 October 2025, an online user @EngineerYLPod posted a snippet from the former Mommy Club cast member's podcast interview in which she explained what marriage is to her and how hers has empowered her in many ways.

She also shared a piece of advice to people who are eagerly waiting to tie the knot with their soulmates.

She said:

"Everybody asks me the formula of marriage and the secret of marriage. You look like you are in a happy marriage, and I just wanna say that there isn't any and many would think I'm lying, but I'm not. Marriage has seasons, nobody talks about sometimes you just want to pack your bags, and sometimes you wanna love the hell out of each other.

"Marry someone with a good heart because a good heart will make you last longer in your marriage. A person with a good heart is amazing and the right person to wanna tie the knot with."

Watch the full clip below:

Netizens react to Ms Manche opening up about her marriage

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to what the reality TV star, who previously celebrated her mom's birthday, had to say about marriages.

Here's what they had to say below:

@sbubantu said:

"The secret to a good marriage is to have enough money to resolve all money-related issues, stay away from everybody and raise your family independently. Simply marry someone who likes you as a person; that person will be kind to you even when you are facing challenges."



@seruleng8914 wrote:

"Lol she didn’t learn anything from her parents' failed marriage sies."

@Thandi24437987 commented:

"She is fake this one. Always acting for the cameras."

@ZoeDaLastLetter responded:

"She’s not wrong, those fights do require a partner with a good heart. Wait, isn’t her husband a wanted scammer?"

@ms_cheekbones replied:

"She’s right. A good and compassionate heart is all a person needs to survive."



@DrRebrand stated:

"This is the rehearsed speech that married women have. Sometimes umntu is being malicious, uyageza or being selfish. And no one has a good heart, okay, that's taking away their humanity. That's the reality, no need to sugarcoat it."

