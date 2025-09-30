Former teacher turned TikTok creator Mrs Bullock shared her frustration about the R2 billion allegedly stolen from Tembisa Hospital

The content creator highlighted how people were dying without access to basic healthcare

The video got over 10,000 views in under 9 hours, with South Africans agreeing that the country is overtaxed and nothing will be done about the theft

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mrs Bullock shared her piece of mind on the latest corruption scandal involving employees at Tembisa Hospital. Images: @deemrsbee

Source: Instagram

Pretoria content creator Mrs Bullock has left South Africans emotional after sharing her thoughts on the alleged R2 billion stolen from Tembisa Hospital. The video, posted by @deemrsbee on 30 September 2025, shows the former teacher turned TikTok star asking what the country can actually do about ongoing corruption.

Mrs Bullock, known for her dancing videos, took a serious turn in her latest post where she questioned how R2 billion could go missing from a hospital while people are dying because they can't access basic healthcare. She expressed her frustration about corrupt individuals buying Lamborghinis with money that was supposed to help sick patients.

In her emotional video, she pointed out how people came to Tembisa Hospital desperate for beds, medical attention, and help, but the money meant to serve them was being stolen by greedy officials who already had jobs and incomes. She couldn't understand how anyone could see suffering patients daily and still decide to take money that should have helped them.

The content creator admitted she doesn't know what ordinary South Africans can do anymore. She mentioned how people keep talking about national shutdowns and protests, but questioned what individuals can actually do besides spreading awareness on social media.

Mrs Bullock acknowledged her own privilege, saying this situation won't directly affect her personally, but she can't stay quiet because it hurts people close to her heart. She stressed that if privileged people use their comfort as an excuse to stay silent, they become part of the problem.

Pretoria’s Mrs Bullock had a lot to say and ask from Mzansi regarding the R2 billion corruption scandal involving Tembisa Hospital. Images: @deemrsbee

Source: TikTok

SA relates to Mrs Bullock's frustration

The comments section was filled with South Africans sharing their frustration:

@Nomfundo_M pointed out:

"Proof that we are overtaxed because they are using our tax money like free money."

@amanda_mrobo calculated:

"2 billion is only from 1 hospital. Imagine the rest in each region. Dear lord."

@Zama Buthelezi was shocked:

"That's so greedy also. Like, 2 billion is a VERY unnecessary amount to even need."

@Happiness said helplessly:

"The president and his people are destroying this country; unfortunately, there's nothing we can do about it."

@Yass y shared perspective:

"This is heartbreaking. South Africa could be a first-world country. As a healthcare worker who works overseas, we get a good education and we have a great healthcare system if it were accessible and financially stable!"

What the SIU found at Tembisa Hospital

According to the South African government, the Special Investigating Unit released an interim report revealing how R2 billion meant for healthcare was stolen through three major crime syndicates. The biggest syndicate is linked to Hangwani Morgan Maumela, who bought four Lamborghinis, a Bentley, and several luxury properties worth hundreds of millions.

Content creator @deemrsbee shared Mrs Bullock's concerns about how officials manipulated the system to steal money. The SIU found that at least 15 current and former officials were involved, from entry-level clerks to management.

None of the transactions actually resulted in goods being delivered to the hospital; all the money just went straight into corrupt pockets to buy fancy cars and houses. The investigation revealed that R122 million went directly to corrupt officials and service providers who faked documents and split orders to avoid proper tender processes.

View the TikTok clip below:

Other Tembisa Hospital stories

Briefly News recently reported on a second fire that broke out at Tembisa Hospital within a week, but what happened to the outpatients department had people questioning if it was connected to the corruption scandal.

recently reported on a second fire that broke out at Tembisa Hospital within a week, but what happened to the outpatients department had people questioning if it was connected to the corruption scandal. An alleged Tembisa Hospital arsonist was arrested after confessing to starting the fire, but what South Africans questioned about the suspect's timing and motive had people connecting the dots.

Dr Aaron Motsoaledi reacted to the R2 billion Tembisa Hospital corruption revelation, but what South Africans compared his response to had people saying he's becoming just like another politician they're tired of.

Source: Briefly News