A fire has broken out at the Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital, the second blaze at the facility within a week

The latest fire forced the closure of the outpatients department and resulted in patients being evacuated

The first blaze broke out at the Accident and Emergency Section on Saturday, 19 April 2025

GAUTENG – Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital has faced yet another disaster: a second fire has broken out at the medical facility.

The latest blaze, believed to have broken out at the main outpatient department, is the second fire within the space of a week at the hospital.

Firefighters from Ekurhuleni Fire and Rescue Services are currently on the scene battling the blaze.

Patients forced to queue at Zamokuhle Private Hospital

While the extent of the fire is unclear at this stage, it did force the closure of the outpatients department. Patients were evacuated and later were seen standing outside Zamokuhle Private Hospital for medical assistance.

The department where the fire broke out is also adjacent to the Accident and Emergency Section, where the first disaster occurred.

The first fiery incident took place on Saturday, 19 April 2025, in the casualty unit where 81 patients were being treated.

A makeshift casualty department has been set up at the facility, but it currently has only two working computers after the others were destroyed in the fire.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

