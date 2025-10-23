Manaka Ranaka spoke in an interview about the day her daughter, Katlego, passed away

The Generations: The Legacy actress shared her candid and heartbreaking recollection of how she knew that her daughter was no more from just one phone call

Her story resonated with many fans, who sent words of comfort to the actress and her family for their loss

Manaka Ranaka opened up about the day her daughter, Katlego, passed away. Images: manakaranaka, katlego_ranaka

South African actress Manaka Ranaka recently opened up about the day her daughter, Katlego, passed away.

The Generations: The Legacy actress, famous for her role as Lucy Diale, revealed in an interview with David Mashabela on 17 October 2025 that she was on set when she received the phone call that changed her life forever.

"When her day arrived, I was at work. There was a new character who would be working closely with me, and just before that scene, I got a call from the hospital to say we needed to come. I called my mom because she was much closer."

Manaka said, despite having received calls from the hospital before, she knew that particular one was "it." However, she carried on working, although it was very difficult.

"It was hard to keep a straight face and give this young man who had just joined the show all of me. At the back of my mind, I'm thinking of my daughter, but in the front, I have to do my work."

Once she completed her scene, Manaka said she attempted to rush to the hospital to be with her daughter. She called her mom to find out how Katlego was doing, and her mother's first words brought a sinking feeling.

"She looks so peaceful," she said before they both broke down in tears.

Katlego, who was a mother herself, passed away at 24 years old on Thursday, 23 January. Her family later confirmed that she had died from natural causes.

Actress Manaka Ranaka revealed that she was at work the day her daughter, Katlego, died. Images: manakaranaka, katlego_ranaka

By sharing her grief, Manaka has opened a dialogue among parents and families dealing with the loss of a child.

Her message resonated deeply with the online community, who responded with an outpouring of empathy, praising her honesty while feeling validated in their own struggles with similar, unspoken sorrow.

Watch Manaka's interview below.

Manaka Ranaka receives online support

Online users sent words of comfort to the actress and her family on their loss. Many shared their experiences of losing a child.

Thembi Madlala said:

"No parent deserves to bury their own. I'm sorry, Manaka. I lost a son, in my arms, I felt him taking his last breath right in my arms."

Borotho was heartbroken:

"No mother should bury their children."

Pulane recalled:

"I got a call on 02 December 2022 that my only son died; I still cry even today. May parents heal from losing their kids; it's never easy."

Supporters were moved to tears by Manaka Ranaka's recollection of her daughter's final moments. Images: manakaranaka, katlego_ranaka

Ntwananhle said:

"To find out about Kat’s passing on this clip has broken me. We were friends in high school. I can’t believe I’m only hearing this now. I’m grieving from scratch."

poppy opened up:

"My daughter also looked so peaceful after she took her last breath in front of me. I also prayed, cried and apologised to God. I saw her face when she took her last breath. But she looked peaceful."

Lindo Mashigoane added:

"I remember when I received a call from the hospital to come. Right there, I knew she was no more. Till this day, it plays in my head every day. May God strengthen you, mommy. It is never easy."

