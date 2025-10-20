A woman shared an emotional video where she sang a tribute song to her late brother, seeking donations to support her family during their time of loss

The raw and heartfelt clip went viral on TikTok, touching the hearts of thousands and inspiring viewers with her talent

Social media users were moved by her powerful voice and her painful story, and many advised her to release a gospel album, praying for her and her family's strength during their darkest hour

A sister rsorted to singing a tribute to her late-brother as a way to raise funds for her to make it to his funeral. Image: @renay_lovenotes

Source: Instagram

A local woman’s video, which blended raw grief with extraordinary musical talent captured the attention and compassion of social media users worldwide.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @renaylovenotes, garnered 549K views, 69K likes, and 1.9K comments from social media users who were impressed by her voice and earger to help her make it to her brother’s funeral.

The video starts with the woman, TikTok user @renaylovenotes admitting that she did not like what she was about to do but learned that sometimes, she needed to push outside her comfort zone. She explained her desperate need for money, stating that if she could not make it to her brother’s funeral, she could at least help her family financially while she was away.

Singing to raise funds to attend a funeral

She then went on to sing a beautiful, self-penned song dedicated to her late brother, describing the emotional experience of grief and love. The moving lyrics included the powerful, emotional line “Hallelujah, you made it home,” signifying that her brother had returned to the arms of his Father (God) where he belonged. She told viewers that they could pay her whatever they thought her song was worth.

Many viewers send their condolonces and complemented her golden voice. Image: @renay_lovenotes

Source: Instagram

SA shows the woman compassion

The clip went viral, touching the hearts of many social media users who were impressed by her talent. Many viewers were emotional, saying her story brought tears to their eyes, especially the moving line about the late brother making it home. The comments section transformed into a space of support. Some viewers asked how they could contribute, urging others to share the video until @renaylovenotes gets the help that she needs. Others advised her to pursue gospel music, reassuring her that her voice was special and destined for success.

User @entebale Trudy said:

"Let’s make her famous so she can make it 🥺."

User @yin_yang001 shared:

"I have goosebumps. You're so talented 😭!"

User @TheIntrinsicTeacher commented:

"I am not in a position to assist you financially, but i will stand with you im prayer. I'm so sorry. Thank you Lord for a miracle 🙏🥰."

User @Leanne Spechtler added:

"You should sing Gospel. Your voice is special 🥰."

User @Just_Althea®️ said:

"The most beautiful music is always written from pain😭😭😭 Love you our Queen. Our deepest and sincerest condolences 🙏 May you and your family find comfort and strength in God🙏."

User @Ez commented:

"You're so talented, don't ever stop writing and singing. ❤ We cry with you and you family for your lost brother 💔."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about funerals

A Tswana woman, the only Muslim in her family, shared how her religuon conducts burials, detailing the quick, simple process that occurs on the same day as death that impressed many viewers.

A video of three men in a celebratory mood at a funeral of an alleged loan shark caught the serious attention of viewers who jokingly said they probably owed him money.

A woman went from bride to widow the same day after her husband was shot while returning to the wedding reception venue after dropping off relatives who were at the wedding.

Source: Briefly News