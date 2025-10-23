Chymamusique Shares DJ Poizen's Last Words Before Tragic Car Crash
- Award-winning DJ and media personality Chymamusique recalls his last moments with DJ Poizen before he passed away on Saturday, 30 August 2025
- The music producer also shares DJ Poizen's last words before they got involved in the tragic car accident
- South Africans previously took to the musician's social media post to comfort him after he got discharged from the hospital
Talented music producer Chymamusique, real name Collen Mmotla, has opened up about his last day with DJ Poizen, before he passed away in a car crash on Saturday, 30 August 2025.
Mmotla shares that he and Poizen were with Metro FM's radio personality, Lamiez Holworthy, before travelling to Mokopane in Limpopo.
The award-winning artist previously bid farewell to his late friend before he was buried a few weeks ago.
Mmotla revealed DJ Poizen's last words and moments in an interview with Sowetan on Thursday, 23 October 2025.
The musician says he and Poizen were with Lamiez Holworthy on their last day. They were driving to Mokopane at around 6 am, and left Polokwane to fetch Poizen’s car.
Chymamusique remembers that he and the late DJ got into the car and Poizen said, “Let’s go to Mokopane.”
The award-winning DJ adds that Lamiez Holworthy and her team kept telling them, "You guys are not going".
"But, when it's time, it's time, I guess," concludes Chymamusique.
The music producer says he plans to honour his late friend's memory by working on the music that he planned to release.
Mmotla shares that he also wants to start a family soon, as time is never on anyone's side.
The award-winning DJ also previously shared on his X account that people should appreciate their lives because a lot can change in a split second.
South Africans comfort the musician after the car crash
Sweetdeephousemusicatl commented:
"@chymamusique, I am sending love, prayers, and blessings from Detroit, @carolynferrariartist (Diamondancer), hope to see you soon!"
DJ Sweetment replied:
"Only God knows my brother. 🙏🏼 Speedy recovery to you, brother."
Sofierce reacted:
"Rest in eternal power, Poizen. Wishing you so much healing energy in your recovery, king @chymamusique."
Melancholy101 responded:
"Eish mfwethu, what happened to you and Poizen is hurting Chyma, and you not being able to pay last homage and honor hurts me more. My deepest condolences, may you heal from all of this."
DJ Jovie Ace said:
"My favorite track on the album, but the vocals are speaking volumes about how important we are, it's not always too late to tell the people you are close to you love them❤️🕊️🙏🙌."
DJ Poizen’s family confirmed his memorial and funeral
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the family of popular South African music producer DJ Poizen announced his memorial and funeral services.
The bassline DJ was involved in a car accident on Saturday, 30 August 2025, with his friend and music producer Chymamusique.
South Africans and fans of the 35-year-old artist took to social media to comfort his family and friends.
