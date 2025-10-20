DJ Chymamusique gave fans a candid look into his life by showing off his stunning mansion on social media

Following his near-fatal car crash, the DJ has been offering fans a glimpse of his life, revealing a surprisingly lavish lifestyle that has left many feeling shocked

While fans marvelled at his stunning residence, some suggested that the house might have been purchased with a hefty Road Accident Fund payout

South African DJ and producer Chymamusique shared a glimpse of his lavish lifestyle with a photo of his stunning mansion and cars.

The multi-award-winning music maker is recovering after his near-fatal car accident on 30 August 2025 that claimed five lives, including that of his friend and collaborator, DJ Poizen.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page on Sunday, 19 October, Chyma (real name Collen Ntala Mmotla) shared a picture of his stunning abode, a double-storey house complete with a gorgeous layout and well-trimmed hedges.

He captioned his post with three black circle emojis to represent the vehicles parked in his front yard.

"His car collection comprises two Mercedes-Benzes, a R2.4 million C63, and the V-Class, which is valued at R1.2 million for the entry-level V220d model and R2.1 million for the V300d Executive.

Chyma also owns a Hummer, which, although it's not produced anymore, ranges between R169,990 and R548,888 for the H3 and R299,990 to over R899,900 for the H2.

While Chyma's Instagram already features glimpses of his life—from his many performances to cruising on his motorcycle—this was the first time they received undeniable proof of the DJ's true success and opulent lifestyle.

Many online users took to the comment section, shocked by Chyma's extravagant way of living.

See the picture of Chymamusique's cars and mansion below:

Social media reacts to Chymamusique's post

The online community was shocked and inspired to see how well Chymamusique has done for himself.

JogaBonz exclaimed:

"A producer, a DJ, and a sound engineer. Of course the money has to be long!"

BucsFortune said:

"Chyma has been in the game for more than 10 years, guys. I’ve always known that he is loaded."

NjekaModise manifested:

"May this kind of lifestyle locate me."

TatakaZenazi was amazed:

"Noways, Chyma, you're really living, Grootman."

Meanwhile, others speculated that he had received a hefty payout from the Road Accident Fund (RAF) after his horrific accident.

While RAF states that it needs to be offered a reasonable period of time to assess the claims, PM Attorneys reveals that a claim can take anywhere from 18 months to several years to be finalized, depending on various factors.

These factors include the type and complexity of the claim as well as RAF backlogs and financial challenges.

Demitreemusic said:

"RAF doesn't waste time these days, eh."

ayandaayzo02 asked:

"Has the RAF money clocked in yet?"

dumisani668 joked:

"You had RAF on speed dial mos wena."

Abuti_xpv speculated:

"It looks like the RAF money finally clocked in."

Chymamusique comments on Kaylow's accident

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Chymamusique's reaction to Kaylow's recent car accident.

The talented singer was reportedly involved in another crash, and South Africans took to social media to pray for him.

