South African rapper and TV personality Jub Jub recently broke his silence after reportedly being slapped with a massive lawsuit

The Uyajola 9/9 host is reportedly facing a multi-million-rand lawsuit over an alleged privacy invasion but shows no concern

Fans took to the comment section, amused by Jub Jub's attitude towards the mess he made

South African TV presenter Jub Jub is in a bit of a pickle after being slapped with a multi-million-rand lawsuit.

According to Briefly News, the rapper (real name Molemo Maarohanye) is at the centre of a R12 million lawsuit for allegedly storming into the bedroom of a Johannesburg-based couple with his Uyajola 9/9 film crew and recording them naked during an apparent cheating scandal.

While the news is circulating all over social media, it seems the rapper couldn't be bothered and continues updating his pages as usual.

Taking to his Facebook page on Sunday, 19 October 2025, Jub Jub was enthusiastic as he announced the return of the controversial show:

"I see that TV has gotten boring. Is it safe to say we're coming back? We're coming back, and once we're back, we're coming in hard."

Expected to return for another season on 2 November, Jub Jub is excited to uncover even more scandals and expose cheating partners, and it's clear that the lawsuit is the last thing on his mind.

Coincidentally, this wouldn't be the first time the show landed the rapper in trouble. This was after two women and a man got into a heated exchange that soon escalated to violence over another cheating scandal.

Fans admire his infectious energy and are looking forward to watching more of Uyajola 9/9.

Watch Jub Jub's video below:

Fans erupt over Jub Jub's video

Jub Jub's supporters are shocked by his relaxed demeanour in the face of the lawsuit, yet they still look forward to seeing him back on their screens.

yandii_shandis laughed:

"Check his facial expressions, this guy is happy. You're so chaotic!"

sintu_cele noted:

"I saw a lady wanting 12 million from you, chief."

biggiebyron joked:

"They're talking about a lawsuit, not knowing that you're back in action."

maimane_karabo asked:

"What about the R12 million lawsuit?"

bukhosi_mino added:

"He's so excited!"

mpilo_virgo was ecstatic:

"They can't get rid of you! Get them!!"

Ultimately, the ongoing legal battles seem no match for Jub Jub's infectious charisma and the widespread loyalty of his audience.

While the lawsuit circulates online, the rapper’s ability to remain carefree and focused on the show’s return is clearly admired by his fans, who are ready to disregard the drama for another season of Uyajola 9/9.

