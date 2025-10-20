South African Amapiano star Tyler ICU recently broke his silence after breaking up with his fiancée, Lorraine Moropa

The Mnike hitmaker posted a video on his Instagram page, which raised many questions

His fans and followers flooded the comment section with their reactions to Tyler ICU's subtle response

Tyler ICU speaks up after his break-up with Lorraine Moropa. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Bathong, unfortunately, love didn't win this time around as Mzansi's once-upon-a-time favourite couple, Tyler ICU and Lorraine Moropa, have called it quits after being engaged for months. The Amapiano star decided to break his silence after their relationship ended.

The Mnike hitmaker decided to speak out after his romantic relationship with his fiancée and baby mama ended. On Sunday, 19 October 2025, the music producer posted a video on his social media page and captioned it:

"Going home."

However, this video left many of his fans confused and curious to know what really happened between him and former The Queen actress, which made them break up after being together for a long time.

See the post below:

SA reacts to Tyler ICU's subtle response after their breakup

Shortly after the star shared his subtle response on social media regarding his breakup with Moropa, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

ona_autumn.bella_45 questioned:



"What did you do? Because she said: 'privately betrayed, publicly restored.'"

mokgatadineo41 asked:

"What have you done to our sister?"

revivedwealthempire said:

"Now you'll focus more on your work. No more distractions"

pharaoh_doingthings wrote:

"We stand with Tyler in this difficult time."

beyond.za commented:

"Nah, truth be told, men are trash, I mean, he's rejoicing while Lorraine is crying because of his betrayal."

Tyler ICU broke up with Lorraine Moropa. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Image via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

