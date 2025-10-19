Media personality Jub Jub hogged headlines over the weekend when it was revealed that he's facing a R12 million lawsuit

The popular TV personality and Moja Love are reportedly in hot water over a Uyajola 9/9 bedroom incident

Fans of the TV presenter defended him on social media, while others slammed the show

TV personality Jub Jub faces a R12 million lawsuit for 'Uyajola 9/9' incident. Images: OfficialJubJub

Popular South African TV personality Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye is being sued R12 million for an Uyajola 9/9 bedroom incident.

Maarohanye, who previously resigned from his job at Uyajola 9/9, reportedly stormed into the couple's bedroom with the Moja Love crew.

The popular musician previously made headlines when he was investigated for R120 000 fraud.

City Press reported on Sunday, 19 October 2025, that Jub Jub is at the centre of a R12 million lawsuit for allegedly storming into the bedroom of a Johannesburg-based couple with the film crew of Uyajola 9/9 and capturing scenes of both of them naked during an apparent cheating scandal.

The publication adds that a woman named Sheron Tose claims that she was filmed naked in her bedroom without consent.

"She has filed for damages at the Johannesburg High Court, citing invasion of privacy, mental distress, and intentional humiliation," adds the publication.

Briefly News reached out to Mr Maarohanye on Sunday, 19 October 2025, for a comment regarding the alleged lawsuit. He was not available for a comment at the time of publishing this article.

Entertainment news channel MDN News shared on its X account on Sunday, 19 October 2025, that the TV personality is being sued for R12 million.

Social media reacts to Jub Jub's reported lawsuit

@GershomMibya reacted:

"It’s a criminal offence to share or distribute int*mate images of someone without their consent, even on WhatsApp or social media."

@Melusi_Mokone said:

"Lol, someone somewhere is having a ball right now, tholukuthi (it must be) it's the muti she used on him‍."

@MatshidisoAnnen commented:

"There are multiple human rights violations. This show was floored from the word go. They even discontinued it in America because of the violations. It’s illegal to follow someone for days without their consent, to invade their privacy in any form, and videotape them without consent."

@ZikhaliBandile reacted:

"It honestly serves them right, and I so wish even other victims could come forward and sue them for the POPI Act violation of their privacy and trespassing. The show was supposed to expose cheating partners, but because it wants viewership, it complicated the whole system."

@Molebogeng_Mosa said:

"The lawsuit is well deserved, but not in his personal capacity. Moja Love is vicariously liable. The show violates a lot of laws and rights. I remember they once called the police to come and open the house for entry and forced filming. What nonsense."

