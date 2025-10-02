A KwaZulu-Natal woman shared an emotional wedding video that captured the moment her Italian groom couldn't hold back tears as she walked down the aisle

The couple's love story has been unfolding on social media, with the bride previously sharing videos of her Italian partner embracing Zulu traditions

South Africans celebrated the touching union in the comments, with many blessing the couple's marriage and admitting they got emotional watching the groom's heartfelt reaction

An Italian man married a South African woman and Mzansi shared their love for the new couple. Images: @nadz_journal

A KwaZulu-Natal bride had South Africa in tears after sharing the most emotional moment from her wedding day. The video, posted on 1 October 2025, captured the exact second her Italian husband-to-be saw her walking down the aisle and shed tears as he watched her walk down the aisle. Content creator @nadz_journal, who has been sharing her love story with her followers, posted the clip with a simple caption that said it all:

"I'm not crying, you are."

The video racked up over 20,000 views and thousands of reactions as people watched the beautiful ceremony unfold. It started with the bride standing behind closed doors, holding her bouquet, before being escorted down a white walkway scattered with flower petals.

The camera then switched to her Italian fiancé, and that's when the waterworks started. He wiped away tears as he watched the love of his life walk towards him. The bride was escorted by a gentleman who gave her away, with photographers capturing every precious moment. The video also showed snippets of the ceremony being officiated and ended with the newlyweds sharing their first kiss as husband and wife, surrounded by family who were just as overjoyed.

A video showing the wedding ceremony of a South African woman and an Italian man went viral. Images: @nadz_journal

Mzansi celebrates the happy couple

@njobe44 wrote:

"I knew he was marrying a young black woman."

@mpumemagagula gushed:

"Hawe.....🥰🥰🥰Can my white husband find me now."

@mrsk shared:

"God bless your union 🙏"

@nikkig added:

"Congratulations, Naledi, you look beautiful 🥹❤️I totally teared up."

@thuso.97 wrote:

"Congratulations to both of you, you are making me cry early in the morning!!! Love is in the air!!!"

Love across cultures in SA

According to The Institute for Justice and Reconciliation, attitudes towards interracial marriages in South Africa have slowly improved since democracy began in 1994. Research shows that while legal barriers no longer exist, changing people's mindsets takes time.

The good news is that disapproval of close relatives marrying someone from another race has decreased over the years, with more South Africans becoming open to these unions. However, many couples still face challenges from family members and society, even though the law fully supports their right to marry whoever they love.

The bride, TikTok user @nadz_journal, has been documenting her relationship journey on social media, showing her followers what it's like living in Italy with her partner. She previously shared videos of him visiting her home in KwaZulu-Natal for lobola negotiations and how he's been embracing Zulu culture. Their wedding video is just the latest chapter in their love story that has touched hearts across the country.

Watch the TikTok clip here.

