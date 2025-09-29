A wedding reception video captured a dramatic moment as a KZN reverend groom scolded his much younger bride after she playfully dipped her finger in the wedding cake

The shocking, silent clip was shared on Facebook and ignited a serious debate on public behaviour and marital patience

Social media users were shocked by the groom’s intense reaction, raising concerns about his temperament and warning the young bride about future issues

An older man getting married to a younger bride was filmed getting irritated by her playful gesture. Image: @indabenkulu

A local wedding celebration captured attention after a video revealed a moment of tension between the groom and his much younger bride.

The clip, shared on Facebook by Qhakaza by Qhakazile, has sparked a serious discussion among viewers.

The video shows the groom, identified as Rev Mlungwana, and his wife sitting at a table during their large wedding celebration. The wife playfully dips her finger into the cream of their massive wedding cake. Although the video has no sound, the groom's subsequent facial expression and posture clearly show he is scolding her intensely.

The groom gets impatient

The visibly amused bride attempts to diffuse the situation by laughing and ignoring his sharp reaction. The stark difference in the couple's demeanour, her playful gesture versus his visible anger, created a tense moment. The incident was a brief, but telling, glimpse into the groom’s personality. The guests gathered closely around them, creating a tense atmosphere for the couple's celebration.

Social media users were shocked to see his reaction and noted how he needed to practice marital patience

SA's shocked by the groom's reaction

The video garnered many views, likes, and comments from social media users who reacted strongly to the actions. Many were shocked by the man's intense display of anger in front of a room full of people and worried about how he might act when they were alone. These users felt that the groom, given his position, should have shown more patience.

Some viewers jokingly warned the bride to stop playing childish games with the man, suggesting that an older man might not understand her humour. Others, however, focused on the young wife's status, noting that she was better off than many over-40s who were still living with their parents.

User @Patricia Magagula shared:

"He is shouting at her."

User @Phindile Khumalo commented:

"Hlonipha sisi akuyena untanga wakho lona (respect sisi, that's not your agemate). Khohlwa imidlalo (stop playing games)."

User @Mike Zulu added:

"My favourite mfundisi (reverend)."

User @Dominic Makhaya asked:

"Out of all men, you choose an old one. What's happening at Shembe? Are these old guys rich?"

User @Thabisile Myeza said:

"No romantic glance. No sense of humour. No is a no."

User @Ntombekhaya Sibango commented:

"At least wena utshatile thina sinoma 40 plus, kodwa xa sigoduka sifikela emakhaya (you're married, we are over 40 years of age, and we go back to our parents' houses)."

