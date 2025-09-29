“The Old Man Doesn’t Want This”: Young Bride Upsets Older Groom on Wedding Day, SA Reacts
- A wedding reception video captured a dramatic moment as a KZN reverend groom scolded his much younger bride after she playfully dipped her finger in the wedding cake
- The shocking, silent clip was shared on Facebook and ignited a serious debate on public behaviour and marital patience
- Social media users were shocked by the groom’s intense reaction, raising concerns about his temperament and warning the young bride about future issues
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
A local wedding celebration captured attention after a video revealed a moment of tension between the groom and his much younger bride.
The clip, shared on Facebook by Qhakaza by Qhakazile, has sparked a serious discussion among viewers.
The video shows the groom, identified as Rev Mlungwana, and his wife sitting at a table during their large wedding celebration. The wife playfully dips her finger into the cream of their massive wedding cake. Although the video has no sound, the groom's subsequent facial expression and posture clearly show he is scolding her intensely.
The groom gets impatient
The visibly amused bride attempts to diffuse the situation by laughing and ignoring his sharp reaction. The stark difference in the couple's demeanour, her playful gesture versus his visible anger, created a tense moment. The incident was a brief, but telling, glimpse into the groom’s personality. The guests gathered closely around them, creating a tense atmosphere for the couple's celebration.
JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
SA's shocked by the groom's reaction
The video garnered many views, likes, and comments from social media users who reacted strongly to the actions. Many were shocked by the man's intense display of anger in front of a room full of people and worried about how he might act when they were alone. These users felt that the groom, given his position, should have shown more patience.
Some viewers jokingly warned the bride to stop playing childish games with the man, suggesting that an older man might not understand her humour. Others, however, focused on the young wife's status, noting that she was better off than many over-40s who were still living with their parents.
User @Patricia Magagula shared:
"He is shouting at her."
User @Phindile Khumalo commented:
"Hlonipha sisi akuyena untanga wakho lona (respect sisi, that's not your agemate). Khohlwa imidlalo (stop playing games)."
User @Mike Zulu added:
"My favourite mfundisi (reverend)."
User @Dominic Makhaya asked:
"Out of all men, you choose an old one. What's happening at Shembe? Are these old guys rich?"
User @Thabisile Myeza said:
"No romantic glance. No sense of humour. No is a no."
User @Ntombekhaya Sibango commented:
"At least wena utshatile thina sinoma 40 plus, kodwa xa sigoduka sifikela emakhaya (you're married, we are over 40 years of age, and we go back to our parents' houses)."
Watch the TikTok video below:
3 Briefly News articles about
- A woman from rural KZN shared a video defending her marriage to an older man, responding to the negative comments and opinions of viewers online.
- A woman, married since 2013, celebrated her 9th wedding anniversary with her much older husband, sharing beautiful moments from their wedding day.
- A 64-year-old woman married a 44-year-old man in a lavish wedding and shared that she loved that he respects her and is not bothered by their age difference, and Mzansi wished them well.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za