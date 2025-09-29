“She’s So Spiritual”: Bride and Guests’ Reactions at a Christian Wedding Confuse Mzansi
- A bride walking down the aisle at her Christian wedding kept pausing to shout praises, while guests around her also became emotional
- The groom eventually came down from the podium to hug the bride's father and walk with her up to the stage, as the emotional atmosphere continued throughout the church
- The video went viral with over 63,000 views and 200 comments, with many viewers confused
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
A bride's emotional walk down the aisle at her Christian wedding has left social media users divided after the video went viral. The footage, shared by Facebook user @alendareshma.loriey, shows a wedding ceremony that had guests questioning whether they were watching a marriage or a church service.
The video begins with the young bride walking in, holding her father's arm as guests stand waiting for her arrival. However, instead of a smooth walk down the aisle, the bride keeps pausing as she and several guests around her become increasingly emotional and spiritual.
"This is starting to be the norm": Woman and her family left waiting on lobola day, SA shows support
Throughout her walk, the bride and various guests can be heard shouting out praises to the Lord, with some people visibly moved by what appears to be a spiritual moment. The bride's father patiently waits each time she pauses, allowing her to experience these emotional moments before continuing their walk.
On the stage platform, another woman can be seen spinning around, waving her hands, and shouting praises while a gentleman holds onto her and prays. The atmosphere in the church is intense, with multiple people experiencing heightened spiritual emotions simultaneously.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The groom, seeing his bride struggling to make it down the aisle, comes down from the podium to meet her. He hugs her father before standing beside his bride as she continues to express her emotions. Eventually, the couple walks together, holding hands as they make their way up to the podium.
SA reacts to Christian wedding video
The video sparked major debate, with over 63,000 views and more than 200 comments from people who found the ceremony confusing:
@Boo Khumalo Mntungwa joked darkly:
"Dead man walking."
@Thomas Tuma Semono explained:
"There is a difference between a church spirit and the Holy Spirit. Two completely different entities. Some churches have their own spirits."
@J O Dyy Jack questioned:
"Is this what they call a church marriage..."
@NombuleloK stated:
"The Holy Spirit, I know it's alive, and it has order. Like I said 'the know I know' I don't know about this one."
@Tshepiso Noko teased:
"She's so spiritual."
@Shupai Mother-Nature Mchuchu simply asked:
"And then?"
Why Christians get emotional during worship
According to devotional experts at the Daily Baguette, there are many reasons why Christians become emotional during spiritual moments. Some people feel the presence of God and the fullness of joy that can lead to tears, while others are brought to wholeheartedly repent when reflecting on God's love and sacrifice.
Content creator @alendareshma.loriey shared how Christians may also cry during worship when going through personal battles and looking to God for help, or when feeling gratitude for God's faithfulness in their lives.
The emotional displays seen in the wedding video show how some believers express their faith through physical and vocal demonstrations during significant life moments like marriage ceremonies.
Watch the Facebook clip below:
Other wedding and relationship stories
- Briefly News recently reported on former Scandal! star Lerato Nxumalo tying the knot with her Swedish husband, but what had social media buzzing wasn't just the wedding itself but something that happened nearly a year before.
- Ntsiki Mazwai congratulated Lerato Nxumalo on her marriage, but the subtle remark she slipped in about another celebrity had people laughing at the controversial poet's shade.
- A woman showed her body transformation before and during a relationship, but what she revealed about her ex had people agreeing he definitely wasn't the one for her.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za