Ntsiki Mazwai threw shade at Simphiwe Dana while celebrating Lerato Nxumalo's wedding. Image: lratonxumalo, missntsikimazwai

Outspoken poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwa sparked reactions online after throwing shade at another celebrity while congratulating actress and YouTuber Lerato Nxumalo on her marriage.

Nxumalo joined a growing list of celebrities, such as Anele Mdoda, Zozibini Tunzi, and Ntando Duma, who had private wedding ceremonies in 2025. The former Scandal! actress married her Swedish husband almost a year after announcing their engagement in October 2024.

As South Africans reacted to news that Lerato Nxumalo was officially off the market, Ntsiki Mazwai joined the chat and took a subtle jab at another celebrity while celebrating Nxumalo's wedding.

Ntsiki Mazwai congratulates Lerato Nxumalo on marriage

On Monday, 29 September 2025, the poet who previously landed in hot water after online comments shared her thoughts on Lerato Nxumalo’s wedding. Mazwai was reacting to a post by another X (Twitter) user @sanelenkosiii, who reshared videos and photos from Lerato Nxumalo and her Swedish boyfriend’s wedding. The post by @sanelenkosiii was captioned:

“Congratulations to actress and YouTuber Lerato Nxumalo, who has just tied the knot with her Swedish Husband.”

See the post below:

In her reaction, Ntsiki Mazwai followed in her sister Thandiswa Mazwai’s footsteps and took a cheeky jab at Simphiwe Dana while congratulating Lerato Nxumalo on her nuptials. In her congratulatory message, Ntsiki, who previously shared what she looks for in a partner, resurfaced Dana’s hair comments. The post was captioned:

“I just hope she got clearance for that hairstyle 😂😂😂she looks absolutely stunning and congratulations to her. Finding love isn’t easy.”

See the post below:

Netizens react as Ntsiki Mazwai takes jab at Simphiwe Dana

Ntsiki Mazwai’s cheeky jibe wasn’t lost on social media users, who filled the comments with reactions. While some agreed with Mazwai’s remarks on finding love, others reacted to her cheeky remark targeting Simphiwe Dana, who recently celebrated a career milestone.

Here are some of the comments:

@nhlanhlandlovu8 agreed:

“Finding love is indeed not easy, especially if you are looking for it in the wrong places.”

@khumbelotZA said:

“No you didn’t💀💀💀💀💀.”

@ike_tsotetsi gushed:

“The Swiss and chocolate 🍫 😋 neh.”

@nokie555 laughed:

“😂😂😂”

Netizens reacted after Ntsiki Mazwai took a subtle jab at Simphiwe Dana while reacting to Lerato Nxumalo's wedding. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Ntsiki Mazwai gushes over Ntando Duma and hubby Una Rams

Ntsiki Mazwai previously weighed in on another celebrity couple's marriage.

Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to a video of Ntando Duma and her husband, Una Rams.

In the video, Una Rams and Ntando Duma were gushing over one another in a Q&A for Batswadi Magazine, where they spoke about their lives as new parents. Ntsiki Mazwai's sentiments about the couple's marriage sparked a heated online discussion, with people offering their thoughts.

