Popular actress Lerato Nxumalo gets dragged for criticising South African men after marrying her Swedish husband

The YouTuber and actress made headlines on Monday, 29 September 2025, when she married her fiancé

South Africans on X took to Nxumalo's post this week to respond to her viral social media post

'Genesis' actress Lerato Nxumalo gets dragged for revealing why she stopped dating SA men. Images: YouthVillage and TVBlogsByMlu

Actress and businesswoman Lerato Nxumalo, who married her Swedish husband over the weekend, recently shared why she stopped dating South African men.

The Durban Gen star, who previously showed off her engagement ring, received mixed reviews on social media this week after sharing her comments on the dating pool in Mzansi.

Social media user @Mbalis_bakery shared a screenshot of Nxumalo's Instagram Story on her X account on Monday, 29 September 2025.

The former Scandal! actress revealed that the dating pool in South Africa is bleak, and if a person wants to meet someone and be in a serious relationship, they need to travel.

"Most men in South Africa are conditioned to being womanizers because it's been normalised and it's a way to boost their egos and feed their sex addiction," wrote the actress.

South Africans respond to Nxumalo's post

@PortiaMoemedi responded:

"Tjo. Men are men everywhere, hey. They all come with their things, no matter what country they are from. Ask Denise Zimba, Takkies, Pearl Modiadie, etc. Let’s not do that. This also has an undertone of 'black men'. Maybe I’m projecting, and if I am, I’m sorry."

@CharleneBu59002 commented:

"Congratulations to Lerato Nxumalo for getting married, but who made her spokesperson of the dating pool? Does she know men are men regardless of the country they come from 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣??"

@MapuleMaake2 reacted:

"There’s a whole lotta nice men in SA. I got one, and I personally know plenty. I have a whole circle of loving, decent, married men. The problem is we tend to compare social media, especially Twitter men😂😂with an average, everyday guy. They are not the same at all."

@mahles commented:

"SA men don’t want to bheja (give) their women, they lack ambition compared to others, and bayasibulala every day. I’d rather stay single because I don’t have the money to travel yet."

@Maeza_Mothapo said:

"The African man has never been a one-woman man. It's either a man is polygamous or o na ledi nyatsi (has a side chic) and that's not gonna change. Women have no choice but to make peace with this reality."

@AyandaMkha31306 wrote:

"I don't agree with this. Why do European women travel to Africa and places like Jamaica to find love? Why are the Japanese resorting to staying single? Relationships are difficult everywhere you go. It's like gambling, you try with the hope that you'll get lucky."

@KgadiyaLeshaban replied:

"Reminds me of that lady who just lost custody of her two girls to her foreign husband. Hope she won’t go through the same because these streets never forget."

'Genesis' star Lerato Nxumalo reveals why she stopped dating SA men. Images: LratoNxumalo

