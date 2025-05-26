Ntsiki Mazwai is tired of being single and blames her busy schedule and lack of social life for not finding love

Ntsiki Mazwai is tired of being single. The star let her frustrations be known in a post on social media. She blamed her relationship status on her busy schedule and lack of social life.

Ntsiki Mazwai is ready to date

Ntsiki Mazwai doesn't usually open up about her private life, especially the dating side. The star who nearly broke the internet when she revealed that there was nothing wrong with dating a married man recently shared that she is ready to get back into dating again.

The star took to her page to note that she hasn't been able to meet Mr Right because she is always busy with work and doesn't have a social life. The Moya Podcast host added that she wants someone to wake up next to and go on romantic dates. The post read:

"I don't know how I am supposed to get a man when I am always working and don't have a social life. Hayi, I want someone to wake up to and someone who makes me smile and laugh, and go on dates, I am super bored."

Fans react to Ntsiki Mazwai's post

Social media users shared hilarious reactions to Ntsiki Mazwai's post about searching for love. Many said the controversial media personality, who has previously denied dating outspoken music executive, Nota Baloyi. Ntsiki has poured cold water on the rumours, even warning fans against linking her with Nota.

Some fans also said Ntsiki was single because she was toxic, due to her unfiltered posts on social media. Ntsiki's posts have landed her in hot water and have cost her thousands in lawsuits.

@FezileFloyd said:

"I wonder which man would date that woman, loyamuntu is toxic nje umbhekile."

@Candle_Kerese wrote:

"She must bathe first."

@RONIN_JimNjAcK commented:

"Sometimes I feel like I can rescue her. Then I asked myself... the ones she announced are all wrong in her Acrimony?"

@KpQhibi22426 said:

"I don't think there's a man who'll stand for Ntsiki's toxicity."

@TashDeSky wrote:

"In their prime years, “I don’t need a man…I’m independent “….When they are grannies, “I need someone to wake up to” 😂 😂"

@theeshero added:

"Amazing how it's 2025 and people still don't know or understand or care to educate themselves on what feminism is. Sad!"

Ntsiki Mazwai and Nota Baloyi kiss and make up

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai and Nota Baloyi are on good terms again! The stars who have thrown jabs at each other over the past few years recently sat down for a chat on Ntsiki's popular podcast, Moya.

Mzansi never thought they would live to see the day when Ntsiki Mazwai and Nota Baloyi would sit in one room together. The two media personalities known for their controversial takes on several issues have buried the hatchet.

