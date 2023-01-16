More celebrities are sharing their thoughts on dating married men following Enhle Mbali's scandal

Ntsiki Mazwai recently shared her thoughts on dating married men saying she doesn't see any problems with it

She even admitted that she dates married men and sometimes can be in relationships with husbands and wives

Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her thoughts on people who date married men. The controversial poet said she does not see anything wrong with people who date married men.

Ntsiki Mazwai has admitted that she dates married men. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

Mazwai's sentiments come days after Enhle Mbali's leaked audios set social media on fire.

Ntsiki Mazwai weighs in on dating married men

According to ZAlebs, the controversial poet headed to her Twitter page to share thoughts on dating married men as well as her own experiences. She said there is no problem with dating married men as long as the wife gives her consent.

Sharing her experiences, Ntsiki Mazwai said she has been in relationships with married couples. She also added that she doesn't want to be in a committed relationship, but wants someone who comes and goes. She said:

"For me, personally, I don’t think there’s an issue with sleeping with a married man if his wife knows. I have been in relationships where I had a husband and wife. So if we just talk openly as people. When men hit on me and they're married, I ask them does your wife know?”

Fans react to Ntsiki Mazwai's post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Mazwai's post. Many said it was disgraceful that she was admitting to sleeping with married men.

@KhumaloFk said:

"I guess you're open to polygamy."

@SibusisoMbonge4 commented:

"Hawu kodwa the whole celebrity ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ saying this."

Source: Briefly News