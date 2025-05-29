Denise Zimba has amplified her fight to regain custody of her two daughters, and she has taken her cries to social media

The former TV presenter revealed that she has not spoken to her children in two weeks, saying she is regretful

Social media users have reacted with both heartbreak and shock over Denise Zimba's recent revelations

Denise Zimba has begged people to help bring back her children by starting a hastag. Image: Missdenisezimba

Denise Zimba regretful after not seeing kids for 2 weeks

South African actress Denise Zimba has once again taken to X to lament her frustrations over not seeing her children. The star posted a cute photo of her two adorable children, saying she has not seen them for two weeks.

Denise also started a hashtag on X saying #BringBackMyKids, as she desperately seeks to regain custody of her little ones.

In an earlier post, Zimba said, "Haven’t spoken to my children in almost two weeks. My biggest regret is choosing wrong and having my children live with the consequences of my actions."

Netizens weigh in on Denise's post

Social media users comforted the desperate mother, saying she needs to fight harder for her children. Others came up with possible solutions, but the former TV presenter said she has tried everything. After losing custody, she spent some time with her little ones.

Denise Zimba has lost custody of her two children to her ex-husband. Image: Miss Denise Zimba

Some of her followers spoke about their experiences with being separated from their mothers, and they encouraged her not to give up. Here are some of the reactions:

@nonsikelelo2 asked:

"Don't know the full story, but have you tried to seek an audience with the German Ambassador? It could be worth a try. Through God, all is possible."

@lungi_kubheka sighed:

"This breaks my heart."

@deoverthinkr argued:

"My two cents is, take this off social media for at least a year. Consult privately cause if your ex sees this, they will start arguing that you are mentally unfit. Only because you are rightfully crashing out. Also, contact influencers in Germany there must be someone who will see this crime your way."

@womenforchange5 shared:

"Denise, I am heartbroken for you. You'll hold them in your arms very soon, and nothing you did was wrong."

@keaikutlwa stated:

"I lost my kids for two years to their father, all I could do was continue being their mom in the only available way. I called via WhatsApp almost every day, some days or weeks they wouldn’t be available and it would hurt like hell. Prayer became my best friend."

@SthembiD said:

"This is worse than being in the labour ward for hours and pushing those little angels out..The breastfeeding and possible stitches if not a C-section. Hebethuna. Children belong to their mothers, especially if their well-being is not compromised, please!"

@BlaqSabali shared:

"Men with money always abuse their power to manipulate everything into their favour. The courts agreeing to separating kids far apart from their two parents like that is crazy. As black people, in our culture, a mom is always the primary caregiver."

Denise Zimba in debt after custody battle

In a previous report from Briefly News, Denise Zimba revealed that she exhausted her funds after her court battle to keep her children in South Africa.

Jakob Schlichtig, her ex-husband, won the court battle he filed against Denise Zimba because he wanted to take his children back to Germany.

