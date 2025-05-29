Denise Zimba is reeling after losing custody of her two children to her ex-husband

The actress/ TV personality said she missed her baby girls and regretted placing them in unfavourable conditions

Fans sympathised with Denise and comforted her, while others offered possible solutions

Denise Zimba says she regrets what she did to lose custody of her kids. Image: MissDeniseZimba

Source: Twitter

Poor Denise Zimba hasn't been the same since she lost custody of her two daughters to her ex-husband,

Denise Zimba laments her broken family

Denise Zimba's life has not been the same since her ex-husband won full custody of their daughters and seemingly took them back to Germany.

The former V Entertainment presenter was involved in a messy custody battle that reportedly revealed how she unlawfully kept her children in South Africa without their father's consent - something she seems to now regret.

Denise Zimba hasn't spoken to her daughters in two weeks. Image: MissDeniseZimba

Source: Twitter

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, Denise said she hadn't spoken to her babies in nearly two weeks and regretted everything she did that led to it:

"I haven’t spoken to my children in almost two weeks. My biggest regret is choosing wrong and having my children live with the consequences of my actions."

Prior to this, the former Generations star had opened a can of worms and exposed her ex's cheating scandal involving her best friend, ultimately leading to their separation.

Denise Zimba responds to fans' messages

Mzansi feels sorry for Denise and offered their sympathy through her dilemma.

In the replies, Denise revealed more about her ordeal, including the women who were involved in the process, from judges to her ex's sister, to help "strip my kids away from me":

SthembiD wrote:

"This is worse than being in the labor ward for hours and pushing those little angels out. The breastfeeding and possible stitches if not a C-section. Children belong to their mothers, especially if their well being is not compromised, please!"

MissDeniseZimba revealed:

"I’ve learnt that nobody cares for that mother's sacrifice, and life threatening experience. His lawyer was female, the judge was female, the doctor was female, and his sister who helped him strip my kids away from me, all don’t care for that!"

ZandyNice said:

"Yhoo, Denise, I’d perish. I hope and pray that the father eases his heart and you guys find the best solution for your beautiful babies."

MissDeniseZimba replied:

"Tried that a thousand times! His way or no way."

HerMagnificenc felt sorry for Denise:

"Oh, Denise, your story has been haunting me. I do hope and pray that South African people with the relevant power in such cases can help you, mommy, no mother should be separated from their babies. I’m just wondering how they are doing without you."

MissDeniseZimba revealed:

"They are not doing good at all."

Denise Zimba claims the system and fellow women failed to help her keep her kids. Image: MissDeniseZimba

Source: Twitter

TheRealKatLog offered help:

"I have seen Mr Monyela from Dirco assisting others please reach out. Apologies if you already have."

MissDeniseZimba said:

"I have gone through three lawyers now, and only sitting in debt and without my kids. That time, the judge was a black female."

FortuneMagaela suggested:

"Please move back to that country and go raise your children. No woman will ever love your children the way you do, you are their family and in their eyes right now, you are failing them, please."

MissDeniseZimba revealed:

"The German government isn't giving out visas to us Africans no more. I’ve been waiting, you think I wouldn’t give up everything for my babies? I did that already, hence I left the industry, babes."

