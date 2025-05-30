Global site navigation

“I Needed My Mental Health Back”: Woman in Tears As She Quits Toxic Job, SA Chimes In
by  Johana Mukandila
  • A woman shared her heartbreaking story of facing a toxic work environment that touched many
  • She revealed how it was affecting her mental health, and the TikTok video gained massive traction online
  • People reacted as they took to the comments section to share their own experiences, while some uplifted her

A woman's emotional resignation from what she described as a "toxic" work environment has resonated deeply online.

A woman was in tears as she quit her toxic job and shared her story.
A woman shared her story in tears after leaving her toxic job. Image: @enweregraxe
Source: TikTok

Emotional woman quits toxic job in tears

On her TikTok account under the handle @enweregraxe, the young lady opened up about quitting her job, which sparked a conversation about workplace well-being and the impact of negative company cultures.

@enweregraxe shared a heartfelt video where she can be seen crying as she sat in front of her desk. The clip was accompanied by a post detailing her decision to leave her job, visibly moved by the weight of her experience.

She expressed to her followers that she resigned as the office became too toxic for her to handle. In her TikTok caption, @enweregraxe revealed why she left by simply saying:

"I needed my mental health back."

Although she did not divulge specific details, her raw emotion conveyed the significant toll the job had taken on her mental and emotional health.

Her vulnerability has touched many who have either experienced or witnessed similar situations. The comments section of her posts quickly filled with messages of support, encouragement, and shared stories of toxic workplaces and the courage it takes to leave them. Many praised her for prioritising her mental health and making a difficult but necessary decision.

The incident has once again brought the issue of toxic workplace cultures into the spotlight.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi chimes in on the toxic work culture

South Africans reacted as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts on the toxic work culture within companies, while some rallied around the woman.

Cadmus Sonayon said:

"It’s like you people saying face your fear, don’t know how a toxic workplace can affect your productivity and mental health."

Zoelicious added:

"Always choose you if it gets too much to handle...do what's best for you, sounds selfish, but there'll be other opportunities."

Uki shared:

"Did this last year, got two remote jobs, and I work from home peacefully now. God’s got you, love."

Klaudia wrote:

"Me. I’m not leaving. I will die there, but I will not stop going to a place where I earn my living, no way we will all be toxic together until I am asked to leave."

Askofadiya replied:

"I'm resigning tomorrow for the same reason. I just need my salary first."
SA workers quitting toxic jobs share their stories

