A young lady was heartbroken over her hairstyle as she took to social media to show it off

The TikTok video went viral online, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments

People were amused as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts

A local woman's recent trip to the hair salon has become an unexpected source of amusement for many people in Mzansi.

A lady unveiled her hairstyle that she wanted versus what she got, leaving SA amused. Image: @_keamo21

Source: TikTok

Woman shows desired hairstyle vs. what she got

The stunner posted on her TikTok account under the handle @official.pnc, where she showcased the side-by-side comparison of her desired hairstyle versus the rather comical result. The images, posted across various social media platforms, have sparked laughter and a wave of relatability.

@official.pnc went on to unveil a sleek, stylish image of her desired look, often a picture of a celebrity or influencer with perfectly coiffed hair. The subsequent photo revealed a drastically different outcome, often featuring uneven cuts, unexpected lengths, or a style that bears little resemblance to the original inspiration.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The babe who wanted cornrow braids was not entirely satisfied with the outcome, as she wrote in her TikTok caption:

"Maybe the problem is the size re tla reng...What the hell."

@official.pnc's video went viral on social media, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments, as it amused many people online.

The woman's lighthearted approach to the situation has been praised by many, who appreciate her ability to find humour in what can often be a frustrating experience. Instead of expressing anger or outrage, her posts have been filled with witty captions and self-deprecating humour, further endearing her to the online community.

While the specific salon and stylist involved have largely remained unnamed, the incident serves as a humorous reminder of the potential pitfalls of hair salon visits and the importance of clear communication between clients and stylists. It also highlights the often-unrealistic expectations set by heavily filtered and professionally styled images found online.

Watch the funny video below:

SA amused by woman’s hair fail

Mzansi netizens reacted as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts; while some cracked jokes, others simply laughed it off.

Randomthings said:

"We need to understand that our braids and cornrows can never be identical to American people’s braids and cornrows because we have different hair textures."

Somisa added:

"Bruh? It's okay. If your hair is afro, then the results were definitely going to vary."

Life with Naledi wrote:

"It’s not bad hle I think you should check my video."

Pedipearl expressed:

"Maybe the texture of the hair is not the same."

Alexiis_Phiri commented:

"This happened to me, I’m still mad."

A young woman showcased the hairstyle she wanted versus what she got. Image: @_keamo21

Source: TikTok

South African women flex hair gone wrong

Briefly News reported another similar story of a hun felt emotional after paying R650 at a salon for a wig, which she took off as she left.

reported another similar story of a hun felt emotional after paying R650 at a salon for a wig, which she took off as she left. One woman woke up to the shock of her life, and she took to social media to show it off in a TikTok video.

A woman candidly showed her hair transformation, revealing the difference between her initial vision and the result.

One young lady was done dirty by her hairstylist, and she took to social media to showcase the outcome, which left SA talking.

Source: Briefly News