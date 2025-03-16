Denise Zimba was in a court battle to keep her children in South Africa, and it was an expensive endeavour

Following her divorce from her husband, Jakob Schlichtig, they faced off in court over their children

Jakob Schlichtig won the court battle he filed against Denise Zimba because he wanted to get his children back to Germany

Denise Zimba has since been vocal about struggling since her children headed back to their father's home country. She recently spent time with her kids after losing the court case to keep her children in South Africa.

Denise Zimba opened up about how much debt she is in following the court battle over her kids with Jakob Schlichtig.

Source: Facebook

Denise Zimba recently spoke out about how much the legal battle over her children cost her. Online users shared their opinions after details of how much debt Denise Zimba is in.

Denise Zimba struggles with financing legal battle against husband

Denise Zimba reportedly said that she is facing a big financial hurdle after fighting for her children in court. According to TimesLive, Denise said that she currently owes R300 000 since she was taken to court by her husband over their two children.

Jakob Schlichtig used international abduction laws to get his children back in Germany. Many South Africans rallied behind Denise Zimba after the court order that separated her from her children.

Denise Zimba previously accused her husband ofcheating on her with her best friend. Details of the story had many people up in arms.

Denise Zimba accused Jakob Schlichtig of cheating on her.

Source: Facebook

Online users discuss Denise Zimba

People expressed sympathy for Denise because she was separated from her children. Some online users criticised the law, arguing that she did not deserve to be separated from her children. Other said Jakob deserved to be with his kids just as much as Denise.

Sharon Bri said:

"The kids are with their father, you can't fight for custody like the father is some kind of demon, you can always visit."

Makgola Lehong commented:

"Giving birth doesn't automatically make a woman the better parent. The law is about the interest of the children not emotions of the parents."

Lezonia Thile Ma-Azo added:

"What people fail to understand is that kids were born that side in Germany, it's kidnapping and that's why she lost custody.... She must go back and fight it on that side unfortunately."

Kellz Mtshumeni remarked:

"Actions have consequences now she is in debt."

Kgomotso Clifford argued:

"Mare le Ene she shouldn't have left...men cheat all the time. She should have stayed to spite the friend...and made the man feel guilty all the time, and use his mone,y plus he is rich."

Ntombifuthi Tembe Kgolane said:

"Denise must stop the victim card, kids were born in Germany, that is where they belong, go back to Germany my sister and fix this so that you can have access to your kids. I hope women will learn that kids belong to both parents."

Jay Tambekeni pointed out:

"This is exactly how men feel when their children are taken away from them i hope you see it now and on top of this the guy was gonna have to pay her to 'mantain' the children which for me is absurd bcz the one who can provide for children should stay with them period."

Unathi Udz Mtshizana commented:

"This is so heartbreaking, the husband cheats on her and gets rewarded with full custody of the kids😡😡. He should put their differences aside and allow the mother to raise them. Those kids seem so happy with their mother."

Fans hyped as Denise Zimba announces new show

Briefly News previously reported that Denise Zimba won't let her ex-husband and bestie's betrayal get in the way of her bag.

After making a comeback to social media and dropping files about her failed marriage, Denise Zimba appears to be cool, calm and collected.

The former Generations actress opened up in a now-viral rant about how her ex-husband/ father of her kids, cheated on her with her best friend, Mpumi Mdluli.

