A woman showed people the effort she is making to give back to her community by focusing on providing for the youth

A TikTok video of a woman working hard to make sure some children who may be going to school hungry have a chance to eat went viral

Many people were touched by the woman's venture, which she executed with very few resources

One lady posted a TikTok video where she shared her daily good deed. The woman decided to use her time to take care of those in need in her community.

A woman fed students who were on their way to school. Image: @thehonoredsoceity

The video of the woman doing good in her community received more than 17,000 likes. The do-gooder received hundreds of comments from people who applauded her effort.

Woman feeds youngsters in community

In a TikTok video by @thehonoredsociety, a woman showed that she set up a stand in her neighbourhood to hand out food. In the clip, she specifically targeted students who were on their way to school and gave them bread as well as a hot beverage. Watch the video of the woman handing out food below:

Educators help students in need

Briefly News reported on teachers who showed their pupils in need some tender love and care. The dedicated educators went the extra mile by taking the time to help students with their hair. In the clip, the two ladies decided to wash as well as comb the hair of their students who needed help.

Schoolkids received TLC from their teachers who went the extra mile. Image: Epicurean

SA moved by woman's project

Many people showed that they were inspired to see the woman trying to feed students. Netizens commented that they were eager to donate to her cause.

N★ said:

"I think I should send this to Trump ku WhatsApp for proof🤣 kodwa, you are doing an amazing job by putting a smile on the children's faces 😁"

Lovemore commented:

"You are doing great work, my sister. How do we donate?"

Pique Newman wrote:

"Wait, school kids don't get fed in South Africa?"

Tshepiso was moved:

"The fact that someone goes with an empty stomach to school, I am 💯they appreciate that🥰"

Ntokozo Promise remarked:

"I’ve been procrastinating 😭😭…Ngyasaba..sisterhood is proud🥺❤️"

Nomsa gushed:

"May our God bless you, bless you indeed and may He will enlarge your territory my dear sister."

mandlaskosana86 added:

"Pure heart, as long as you do it to help the needy. not to lure donations, if so, may God bless and protect you, great gesture."

